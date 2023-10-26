Trump Attorney Tears Into 'Disgraced Felon' Michael Cohen During Cross Examination

Wednesday was day two of the testimony of Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of former President Donald Trump in his business fraud trial in the New York State Supreme Court.

Trump attorney Alina Habba pulled out all the stops when it came to “impeaching” the former president’s disgruntled ex-employee’s credibility before the court.

Cohen, who has been vocal in his criticism of his former boss did not seem to be having an easy time dealing with defense attorney Alina Habba, who had already laid down the law with Cohen on Tuesday about how the trial was going to go.

“Mr. Cohen, here’s how it’s gonna work,” Habba told Cohen in a scolding tone, “You’re not on ‘Mea Culpa,’ she said, which is the name of Cohen’s podcast in which he often spews vicious commentary against the former president. ‘ You’re not on your podcast, and you’re not on CNN,” she said according to CNN.

In her half-hour cross-examination on Tuesday, Habba tore into the disgraced lawyer who spent three years in federal prison, calling him a liar and a perjuror multiple times in her questions. “So you have lied under oath numerous times, Mr. Cohen? … “So you lied?” she persisted in asking, according to Business Insider.

“Did you ever tell your wife that you were committing perjury?” she asked at another point according to Business Insider, leading Cohen to shout “Objection!” in response, forgetting that he was not a lawyer but a witness in the case. In fact, his license to practice law has been revoked.

“No, you don’t get to object,” Habba responded.

Lead defense lawyer Christopher Kise then explained why whether Cohen lied to his wife is relevant to the case. “He [Cohen] is a serial liar,” Kise said. “And if he lied to his wife, that is relevant to [his] impeachment.”

When the judge wondered if that comes under “spousal privilege” Habba apologized but the damage had already been done as she commented, “But clearly, I hit a trigger with you.”

Eventually, Cohen admitted that he had told his wife he committed perjury in 2019.

On Wednesday, Habba made Cohen sweat again, reiterating Cohen’s admission that he had committed perjury before a New York judge when he pleaded guilty to past crimes.

“Under oath, in this courtroom, in open court, he has now admitted to perjury,” Habba pointed out.

When prosecutors objected to the word “perjury.” Kise said, “There is nothing wrong with calling a liar a liar,” according to The Hill.

Habba then read quotes from Cohen on various media outlets that praised Trump’s “character and capabilities. For example, a quote from a 2011 ABC News article by Cohen read, “I think the world of him. I respect him as a businessman and I respect him as a boss.”

Habba also got Cohen to admit that he has “significant animosity” toward Trump.

“In fact, you often go on social media, stating all your animosity?” Habba asked.

“Not all my animosity,” Cohen replied.

Trump chimed in on Cohen’s testimony on Truth Social on Tuesday, writing, “Michael Cohen was a complete and total disaster in the Biden Inspired Trial today. Lie after lie, and getting caught each time.

“My great assets are worth MORE than is on my Financial Statements, and it’s not even close. The Rigged Trial doesn’t even give me the right to a Jury, but the people are watching, and they are seeing what is going on here. A MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE — The Statute being used for this “case” gives me No Rights, and has never been used for this before, but the FACTS are all on my side. WITCH HUNT!



Trump also made a statement about Cohen and the utter weakness of the prosecution’s case on Wednesday saying, “He’s proven to be a liar. He’s proven very loudly and clearly. He’s a felon, convicted felon, for lying. He went to jail, for lying. And this is their only witness. When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing.”

President Trump makes a statement outside of his NYC courtroom after the cross-examination of criminal Michael Cohen: “He’s a convicted felon, for lying. He went to jail, for lying. And this is their only witness. When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing.” pic.twitter.com/0ggdd1Ti54 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 25, 2023



I’m no lawyer but Cohen’s credibility seems completely shot. He sold out his employer, whom he said he respected, stabbed him in the back, then tried to act like the victim, He is also a self-confessed perjurer who will do anything to keep himself out of trouble.

Cohen turned on his former boss and then used his name by viciously attacking him on channels like CNN where he had a receptive audience.

Credibility matters.

A disbarred, disgruntled convicted felon with a serious axe to grind shouldn’t cut the mustard.

