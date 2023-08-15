Trump Attorneys Tear Into Fulton County DA's Office: 'This Was Not a Simple Administrative Mistake'

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys lashed out Monday at a website post that listed charges against Trump even before the grand jury that was considering whether to charge Trump over the 2020 election had finished meeting.

A Georgia court briefly published a document that showed what appear to be charges filed against former President Donald Trump.

The document was taken down, but screenshots showed 13 charges against Trump, including felony conspiracy counts and a violation of the state’s RICO statute.

A statement from attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little said the incident was typical of what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is all about.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process,” the statement said, according to The Hill.

“This was not a simple administrative mistake.”

TRUMP LAWYER STATEMENT: “The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once against shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District… — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 14, 2023



“A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception,” they said.

Trump was livid.

Do you think this case is a witch hunt against Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1555 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

“The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED — but it’s clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end,” Trump wrote in a fund-raising email, according to the Associated Press. “This is an absolute DISGRACE.”

Trump was indicted BEFORE the grand jury closed. That’s how rigged it is. Georgia’s Attorney General needs to take over immediately. https://t.co/prG8myd1mR — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 14, 2023

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts claimed the document was fake, according to The Independent.

The office said they had “learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury”.

“While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such,” the court said.

The Associated Press noted that the document posted had a case number.

Georgia court website briefly published, then removed a document about potential Trump charges. Here is the document. pic.twitter.com/s3SMTaS0AA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 14, 2023

The document was dated Aug. 14, listed Fulton County Judge Rachelle Carnesale, and had a status of “open.”

The document said Donald John Trump was charged with numerous alleged felony crimes and one “serious felony.” Charges on the document include one for “Violation Of The Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act,” as well as “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.”

Charges of conspiracy listed in the document include conspiracy to commit “impersonating a public officer,” as well as “forgery,” making “false statements” and “filing false documents.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.