Trump Authorizes $16 Billion to Farmers Affected by Trade Wars

President Donald Trump authorized the Department of Agriculture on Thursday to give $16 billion to U.S. farmers suffering from China tariffs.

He said his administration is fighting for farmers “on every front.”

The White House outlined programs intended to help farmers while giving the president time to work out a beneficial trade deal with China.

The funding is intended to help farmers hurt by China’s “unjustified trade retaliation,” according to a White House news release.

“On every front, we are fighting for our great farmers, our ranchers, our growers,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

TRENDING: Walmart Set To Give Bernie Sanders the Cold Shoulder When He Crashes Shareholders Meeting

Trump’s plan calls for $14.5 billion of the relief funds to be given to producers in three separate allocations through the Market Facilitation Program.

Another $1.4 billion of the funds goes to the Food Purchase and Distribution Program in order to purchase surplus commodities and give to groups such as schools and food banks.

In addition, another $100 million more is allocated to American producer’s export markets through the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program.

“All of us are hopeful of a renewed or signing of fair trade deal,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters, according to The Washington Post.

Do you think President Trump's trade policies are helping U.S. farmers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (31 Votes) 9% (3 Votes)

“I can’t recall a president more concerned about farmer well-being,” he added.

“We are working hard to assess trade damages and this package ensures farmers will not bear the brunt.”

This is the second time Trump has provided relief in this way, the publication reported.

The Trump administration also allocated $12 billion in funds to farmers in July 2018.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Judge Raises Serious Questions About Democrats’ Border Wall Lawsuit

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.