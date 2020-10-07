The gory story of how America’s intelligence network perverted the system to spy on the Trump campaign will be released to the American people in full, according to President Donald Trump, who also Monday promised full disclosure of the FBI’s findings in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Trump announced his decision on Twitter.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” the president tweeted.

“Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!

Trump said his past efforts to declassify the Russia probe information have been met with foot-dragging.

“All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!!” he tweeted.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!!

Capitol Hill Republicans signaled their support for Trump’s latest efforts to let the people see all the documents involved in the two probes in full

“Numerous perpetrators weaponized our intelligence agencies against a political campaign — that’s a major threat to Americans’ civil liberties and to democratic governance,” California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News.

“I have long called for maximum declassification and transparency so Americans can see the true scale of the abuses that occurred.”

“It’s gratifying that President Trump has decided to get the truth out,” he said.

Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said he hopes FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel get the message to cooperate and release the documents in question.

“I truly hope Directors Wray and Haspell follow their commander-in-chief’s order,” Johnson told Fox. “The American people deserve the truth. What will they continue to hide?”

Carter Page, who was picked by the FBI as its target when the Trump-Russia probe was launched, supports airing out all the facts for everyone to see.

“Bad actors have been working against our duly elected president ever since the first political campaign of his career,” Page told Fox. “It is essential that these roadblocks are immediately demolished now, for the sake of the restoration of our democracy.”

Others also said the declassification is essential for the full truth to be exposed.

“#Obama, #JoeBiden, & their top intel officers huddled in the Oval Office shortly before @realDonaldTrump was inaugurated to discuss what they would do about this new President they despised,” @TomFitton in Breitbart. Read:https://t.co/21EYhZhIp8 #Obamagate — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) October 5, 2020

So now we know. Hillary was behind it. Obama gave the order. The only question now is what our side will do with this information. Will we merely talk about it or will someone bring out the indictments and the handcuffs? #ObamaGate — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 7, 2020

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe recently declassified a 2016 document documents that said then-CIA Director John Brennan informed then-President Barack Obama that Hillary Clinton sought to link Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

A declassified 2016 CIA document reports that there was “An exchange [REDACTED] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

