Trump Authorizes Full Release of Russia Investigation Documents with 'No Redactions'

By Jack Davis
Published October 7, 2020 at 8:03am
The gory story of how America’s intelligence network perverted the system to spy on the Trump campaign will be released to the American people in full, according to President Donald Trump, who also Monday promised full disclosure of the FBI’s findings in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Trump announced his decision on Twitter.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” the president tweeted.

“Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

Trump said his past efforts to declassify the Russia probe information have been met with foot-dragging.

“All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!!” he tweeted.

Capitol Hill Republicans signaled their support for Trump’s latest efforts to let the people see all the documents involved in the two probes in full

“Numerous perpetrators weaponized our intelligence agencies against a political campaign — that’s a major threat to Americans’ civil liberties and to democratic governance,” California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News.

“I have long called for maximum declassification and transparency so Americans can see the true scale of the abuses that occurred.”

“It’s gratifying that President Trump has decided to get the truth out,” he said.

Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said he hopes FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel get the message to cooperate and release the documents in question.

“I truly hope Directors Wray and Haspell follow their commander-in-chief’s order,” Johnson told Fox. “The American people deserve the truth. What will they continue to hide?”

Carter Page, who was picked by the FBI as its target when the Trump-Russia probe was launched, supports airing out all the facts for everyone to see.

“Bad actors have been working against our duly elected president ever since the first political campaign of his career,” Page told Fox. “It is essential that these roadblocks are immediately demolished now, for the sake of the restoration of our democracy.”

Others also said the declassification is essential for the full truth to be exposed.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe recently declassified a 2016 document documents that said then-CIA Director John Brennan informed then-President Barack Obama that Hillary Clinton sought to link Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

A declassified 2016 CIA document reports that there was “An exchange [REDACTED] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







