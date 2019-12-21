SECTIONS
Trump Averts Shutdown, Signs Spending Package on Way Home for Christmas

By Jack Davis
Published December 21, 2019 at 11:05am
President Donald Trump on Friday signed two federal spending packages that will avert a government shutdown.

Trump signed a defense bill at Joint Base Andrews and a second bill authorizing domestic spending while on Air Force One heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as Fox News reported.

Trump said in a statement that the bills “continue to advance our pro-growth, pro-worker, pro-family, America First agenda.”

“The legislation increases access to affordable and high-quality child care for American families,” the president said.

“It also expands apprenticeships and workforce development programs and extends the paid parental leave tax credit and the work opportunity tax credit, providing grant incentives for businesses to hire and retain well-qualified employees,” Trump said, adding that it allocates $75 million for the FIRST STEP Act, which seeks to reduce the nation’s prison population while helping released offenders find jobs.

Trump noted that the budget legislation is a victory for the pro-life movement.

“We continue to defend America’s most vulnerable, the unborn. The legislation preserves all pro-life protections like the Hyde Amendment; rejects Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s anti-life amendment that could have increased funding for pro-abortion organizations; and rejects all anti-life riders in the partisan versions of these bills that originally passed the House, including one that would have undermined my Administration’s pro-life Title X rule,” he said.

During remarks at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said the defense portion of the budget represented the “largest-ever investment in the United States military,” according to a White House media pool report.

Trump said the bill gives the military the tools it needs.

“In addition to massive acquisitions, in the past two years, this bill authorizes nearly 100 new F-35s; 24 brand-new F/A-18s; 155 Army helicopters, of all different types; 165 brand-new, beautiful Abrams tanks, said to be the best in the world; more than 50 Paladin howitzers; two new Virginia-class submarines; the new Arleigh Burke destroyers; a Ford-Class aircraft carrier, and two others on their way; and much, much more,” he said.

Trump tweeted about some of the positives in the budget for the military and veterans.

“Finally, we have secured the funds and resources for our military — our national security,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said in a statement.

“This package includes a significant increase in defense funding and the largest pay raise in a decade for our men and women in uniform,” the Alabama Republican added.

The spending legislation gives Trump $1.4 billion to erect new parts of his border wall project, the New York Post reported.

The budget deal also give Trump the ability to tap defense-related accounts to boost the amount of construction done.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
