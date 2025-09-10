Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump walks on stage after being introduced by Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Commentary
President Donald Trump walks on stage after being introduced by Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Trump Should Award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom Before the Week Is Out

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2025 at 3:37pm
President Donald Trump should, and very likely will, award Charlie Kirk the Medal of Freedom posthumously.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff to honor the Turning Point USA co-founder, who was shot and killed at a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the highest civilian honor one can receive and is awarded solely at the president’s discretion.

Trump responded to Kirk’s death, posting on social media, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Should Trump award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with a vision to reach younger Americans with the conservative message, and he succeeded mightily.

I had the privilege of interviewing him at CPAC some years back, when TPUSA was still in its formative years, but there was definitely an energy about him and the organization, with plenty of merch stating “Socialism Sucks.”

Fast forward to last year’s election cycle, and Kirk had built a political movement whose soldiers did the ground work in swing states to help carry Trump to victory.

'The Entire School Is Doing It': Students Pay Tribute to Charlie Kirk by Wearing Coats and Ties to School

A Tufts survey published last November found 56 percent of men ages 18 to 29 voted for Trump, a flip from 56 percent who cast their ballot for Joe Biden in 2020.

Overall, Trump gained 10 percent among younger voters, moving from 36 percent support in 2020 to 46 percent last year, and that helped decide the race.

Beyond last year’s election, Kirk has been instrumental in promoting the Christian faith among young people.

And his annual TPUSA America Fest in Phoenix gave patriotic Americans a place to gather and be inspired.

Kirk’s wife, Erika, and other leaders at TPUSA will no doubt carry on his legacy.


Trump is right: by 31, Kirk had garnered some legendary achievements. He is fully deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation