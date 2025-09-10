President Donald Trump should, and very likely will, award Charlie Kirk the Medal of Freedom posthumously.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff to honor the Turning Point USA co-founder, who was shot and killed at a campus event at Utah Valley University.

In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast. pic.twitter.com/FOYHIZU2FD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the highest civilian honor one can receive and is awarded solely at the president’s discretion.

The White House flags have officially been lowered to half mast in honor of a truly great American, @charliekirk11 Rest in Peace 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/n69VA3UTKi — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 10, 2025

Trump responded to Kirk’s death, posting on social media, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his… pic.twitter.com/aM8Pz3TKml — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with a vision to reach younger Americans with the conservative message, and he succeeded mightily.

I had the privilege of interviewing him at CPAC some years back, when TPUSA was still in its formative years, but there was definitely an energy about him and the organization, with plenty of merch stating “Socialism Sucks.”

Fast forward to last year’s election cycle, and Kirk had built a political movement whose soldiers did the ground work in swing states to help carry Trump to victory.

A father, husband, son, and a man of Christ. A titan of modern conservatism. May God bless Charlie Kirk, and his family. pic.twitter.com/S1CWJNelMk — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 10, 2025

A Tufts survey published last November found 56 percent of men ages 18 to 29 voted for Trump, a flip from 56 percent who cast their ballot for Joe Biden in 2020.

Overall, Trump gained 10 percent among younger voters, moving from 36 percent support in 2020 to 46 percent last year, and that helped decide the race.

The moment Charlie Kirk found out Trump won.

pic.twitter.com/Vpu4NIWakJ — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) September 10, 2025

Beyond last year’s election, Kirk has been instrumental in promoting the Christian faith among young people.

And his annual TPUSA America Fest in Phoenix gave patriotic Americans a place to gather and be inspired.

🚨President-elect Donald Trump says his administration will be FULLY operational by 2 o’clock on January 20th. Wasting no time 🔥

pic.twitter.com/1nmKHXMdau — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2024

Kirk’s wife, Erika, and other leaders at TPUSA will no doubt carry on his legacy.

Charlie Kirk appeared on Fox and Friends with his family just weeks before he was shot in Utah. Prayers are continuing to pour in for the Turning Point USA co-founder. pic.twitter.com/DuHDjaHP22 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2025



Trump is right: by 31, Kirk had garnered some legendary achievements. He is fully deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

