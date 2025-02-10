Share
News
On Sunday, President Donald Trump, left, announced that he had ordered the Treasury secretary to stop producing pennies.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump, left, announced that he had ordered the Treasury secretary to stop producing pennies. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images ; Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Trump Axes the Penny in Latest Round of Federal Cuts: 'This Is So Wasteful!'

 By Jack Davis  February 10, 2025 at 9:20am
Share

President Donald Trump, who vowed when taking office to bring common sense to the federal government, said it is time to stop wasting money just to produce something no one wants.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! “ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let’s rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it’s a penny at a time,” Trump wrote.

Forbes noted that Trump was being conservative in his post.

The U.S. Mint said last year that it costs 3.69 cents to make each penny.

In its annual report, the mint said the cost “remained above face value for the 19th consecutive fiscal year.”

Making pennies led to a loss of $85.3 million for the U.S. Mint in the 2024 federal fiscal year.

The coin represented 54 percent of the 5.87 billion coins the Mint made that year.

Is this a smart move by Trump?

The nickel also costs far beyond its value.

Each five-cent coin cost 13.78 cents to make, leading to a $17.7 million loss for the mint.

The Department of Government Efficiency had earlier called for phasing out the penny.

Related:
House Republicans Ask Trump to Hold Off on Certain Executive Orders Amid Budget Scramble

“The penny costs over 3 cents to make and cost US taxpayers over $179 million in FY2023,” DOGE posted on X.

“The Mint produced over 4.5 billion pennies in FY2023, around 40% of the 11.4 billion coins for circulation produced. Penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts,” the post said.

However, Forbes noted that officially taking the penny out of circulation would likely mean an act of Congress.

The New York Post noted that in 2022, 58 percent of Americans polled were willing to ditch the penny.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Issues New Counsel to Israel on Hamas: On Saturday, Get Ready for 'All Hell to Break Loose'
Bondi on Feds Blocking DOGE Audits: They're Afraid of What We'll Find
Travis Kelce Called Trump's Super Bowl Appearance 'A Great Honor'
Trump Axes the Penny in Latest Round of Federal Cuts: 'This Is So Wasteful!'
'MAGA Is Very Unforgiving!': Trump Blasts Taylor Swift, Comments on Super Bowl Crowd Booing Her
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation