Trump-Backed, Ex-Boxer Wins Presidency in Poland - Painful Black Eye to Globalists, EU

A Trump-backed nationalist and former boxer has won Poland’s presidential election in a victory that’s fated to deeply upset the European Union and its globalist supporters.

Historian and former boxer Karol Nawrocki won 50.9 percent of the vote in Sunday’s runoff election, thus outperforming Warsaw’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, who attracted only 49.1 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times.

Nawrocki’s victory was poised to “disappoint mainstream forces in the European Union, which are aligned with [Prime Minister Donald] Tusk, a former senior official in Brussels with strongly pro-European views.”

Poland just rejected the EU and mass immigration by electing Conservative Nationalist Karol Nawrocki 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nfr3Z4prWk — Conservative Nationalist 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@whitepilledpage) June 2, 2025

By “mainstream,” the Times meant globalist, a term referring to those who advocate for deeper integration among Europe’s nations, prioritizing supranational cooperation, open borders, free trade, and multilateral institutions over national sovereignty.

Globalists specifically support the European Union’s framework of shared governance, where member states pool authority in areas like trade, climate policy, and human rights to address global challenges collectively.

These beliefs run counter to the views of Nawrocki, a staunch nationalist who was backed by Poland’s Law and Justice Party.

Do you support Trump’s war on the globalist elites? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (183 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Examples of his anti-globalist bona fides included his focus on Polish sovereignty and identity, his skepticism toward the European Union, his opposition to Ukrainian EU and NATO membership, and his defense of traditional values.

Nawrocki’s views align with President Donald Trump, who endorsed him when the two met at the White House in early May.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki is the newly elected President of the Republic of Poland.🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZU1dIMg9Ah — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 2, 2025

“President Trump said, ‘You will win,'” Nawrocki told reporters after the meeting, as confirmed by Reuters. “I read it as a kind of wish for my success in the upcoming elections, and also awareness of it, and after this whole day I can say that the American administration is aware of what is happening in Poland.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also endorsed him during a speech at CPAC Poland in late May.

“Donald Trump is a strong leader for us, but you have an opportunity to have just as strong of a leader in Karol if you make him the leader of this country,” she said, according to Notes From Poland.

“You can be that shining city on a hill that the rest of Europe and the world will watch and know how strong you are, how free you are, because you’ve elected the right leader who will protect it and defend it and ensure that every individual is treated the same and has equal rights as afforded to them,” she added.

She went on to slam Trzaskowski, the just-defeated mayor of Warsaw, as “an absolute train wreck of a leader.”

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem [@KristiNoem] said that Karol Nawrocki [@NawrockiKn] should be the next president of Poland. Speaking at the CPAC Conference in Rzeszów in Poland’s southeast, Noem also criticized his run-off rival and Warsaw mayor Rafał… pic.twitter.com/rx3hZ0VHKq — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) May 28, 2025

As president, Nawrocki will have limited power, as Poland is a nation in which most power lies with the prime minister who’s chosen by Parliament.

However, according to the Associated Press, he will boast “the power to influence foreign policy and to veto legislation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.