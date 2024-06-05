Trump-Backed Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Wins Primary in Bid to Flip Senate Seat

With the backing of former President Donald Trump, former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy walked away with the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana currently held by Democrat Jon Tester.

Sheehy received 73.6 percent of the vote with 86 percent of the results in, and won every county reporting results Tuesday night, according to The New York Times. Former Montana Secretary of State Brad Johnson finished second with 19.5 percent of the vote. Native American business owner Charles Walking Child was third at 6.9 percent.

The Capitol-centric news outlet Roll Call has put Tester’s seat as one of the most vulnerable for an incumbent to hold. Tester also faced a primary Tuesday, but won with 97 percent of the vote.

Sheehy painted Tester as an enabler of President Joe Biden’s policies, according to Fox News.

“America is at a crossroads and we need a new generation of leaders to save our country,” he said in a post-election statement, according to Fox.

“Joe Biden and Jon Tester’s reckless agenda has brought us skyrocketing food, housing, and energy prices and an open border allowing illegal immigrants, drugs, and crime to flood into our country.”

THANK YOU MONTANA! America is at a crossroads and we need a new generation of leaders to save our country. I am humbled and honored by all the support and look forward to finally retiring the #1 recipient of lobbyist cash and pro-Biden liberal @JonTester. #RetireTester pic.twitter.com/WixIo1GCXH — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) June 5, 2024



“As a Navy SEAL, I’ve always put country before self and I’m running for the U.S. Senate to end Joe Biden and Jon Tester’s inflation, seal our border, secure our children’s future, and put America First,” he said.

“I am humbled and honored by all the support and look forward to finally retiring the #1 recipient of lobbyist cash and pro-Biden liberal Jon Tester.”

Montana went for Trump by 16% in 2020, yet they have had Dem Senator Jon Teser since 2007! His race could decide the Senate. He is a radical climate activist. Notably, he VOTED AGAINST THE LAKEN RILEY ACT. Montana, time to send Tester packing. Tim Sheehy is an America First,… pic.twitter.com/hXbs2dKS0A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 23, 2024

Sheehy, the CEO and founder of Bridger Aerospace in Bozeman, Montana, said Tester claims to be a moderate but votes with the left.

“You know this is what he does. Five years out of every six he’s a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, firm progressive. Votes lockstep with Schumer, Biden and every other progressive in the country,” Sheey told Fox in November. “And then, for his election year, he tries to shift back to the center and act like he’s a moderate.”

In February, Trump endorsed Sheey — who earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in his military service, according to NBC News.

Montana commonsense is:⁰

Secure border. Safe streets. Cheap gas. Good schools. Boy are boys. Girls are girls. Cops are good. Criminals are bad. That’s how we Save America! #RetireTester pic.twitter.com/AGJO8AbCJL — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) May 17, 2024

“I LOVE MONTANA! Tim Sheehy is an American Hero and highly successful Businessman from the Great State of Montana. He is strongly supported by our incredible Chairman of the NRSC, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have endorsed our Campaign to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time.

“Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate. Tim is a Political Outsider, Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, and our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the Radical Left Democrats, who are Destroying our Country,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s endorsement went against numerous other Republican leaders, including Trump supporters like Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

They were backing Rep. Matt Rosendale. Rosendale withdrew from the Senate primary in February, acknowledging that Trump’s endorsement all but guaranteed Sheey’s victory, according a CNN report from the time.

