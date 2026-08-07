Trump-Backed Rep. Andy Ogles Loses Primary After Green Energy Group Spent Big to Unseat Him

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, a Republican, was defeated in his primary campaign after a PAC devoted to green energy spent heavily against him.

Ogles, who had the backing of President Donald Trump, lost his primary to former state Agricultural Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, according to Fox News.

Trump quickly expressed his willingness to back Hatcher in the general election.

“Last night was another good night for Endorsements, 8-1,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump, who endorsed candidates in all nine of Tennessee’s congressional districts, added that “the 1 was a person who I remained loyal to even though he had virtually no chance of winning.”

Trump did not mention Ogles by name, but said the one unsuccessful candidate he backed “was running against a Great ‘Trump’ Candidate, and former Agricultural Commissioner of Tennessee, named Charlie Hatcher.”

Trump says he backed Andy Ogles “even though he had virtually no chance of winning”: pic.twitter.com/0JqQwaihXW — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 7, 2026

“Good luck Charlie! Run tough and hard. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump posted.

Prior to the primary, Trump praised Ogles as “one of the best congressmen that you’ll ever see,” according to Fox News.

The Invest in Tomorrow Coalition super PAC spent about $2 million against Ogles, according to Fox News.

The group has raised $6.7 million this year, making Ogles a major target.

Chris Larsen, a California-based billionaire, had bankrolled the super PAC. He was also a major donor supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“When you have a group spending roughly $2 million in a Republican primary, that tells you how much money they’re making off of government subsidies, and they’re upset that the government welfare has been taken away from them,” Ogles said before the election.

“If trying to build an energy sector that is self-reliant, because it’s a national security issue, makes me an extremist, then so be it,” he said.

Hatcher is favored to win in November, according to NBC News.

The candidate had the support of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, former Gov. Bill Haslam and former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Hatcher campaigned by saying he would support Trump’s agenda better than Ogles could ever do.

“Think what President Trump could do if our congressman spent less time talking and more time doing,” Hatcher’s website said.

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