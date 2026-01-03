Trump-Backed Thomas Massie Opponent Raises Massive Campaign Fund Total to Close 2025

Republican House candidate Ed Gallrein is raking in cash to defeat Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in November’s midterm elections.

Gallrein, a fifth-generation Kentucky farmer and former Navy SEAL, reported a $1.2 million haul in the fourth quarter, which runs from October to December. He secured President Donald Trump’s endorsement in October upon entering the May 2026 primary.

“This fundraising number reflects the overwhelming support Ed’s campaign has received right out of the gate,” Gallrein campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a statement. “President Trump endorsed Ed because he knows Ed is fighting to put America First and will partner with him to unleash our economy, lower taxes, and stop the woke agenda.”

Trump has vowed to defeat Massie, who has emerged as one of the president’s most prominent Republican critics in his second term.

The president’s political operation created MAGA KY, a super PAC devoted to taking down Massie, in June.

GOP megadonor Paul Singer and a super PAC linked to Dallas Mavericks owner and pro-Trump casino tycoon Miriam Adelson have doled out $1 million and $750,000 to the super PAC respectively, according to the Federal Election Commission. Both Singer and Adelson are longtime benefactors to pro-Israel causes and are among Trump’s largest donors.

Massie was one of two Republicans to vote against Trump’s signature legislative achievement — the “Big Beautiful Bill” — over its impact on the national debt. The libertarian-minded lawmaker also opposed Trump’s airstrikes on Iran and is a fierce critic of pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC’s presence in American politics.

Massie helped lead the legislative effort in Congress compelling Trump’s Department of Justice to release all files associated with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. When the Justice Department missed the December statutory deadline to release all of the files, the Kentucky lawmaker floated impeachment and other enforcement actions against Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Massie has not yet released his fundraising numbers for 2025’s fourth quarter.

He raised $768,000 in 2025’s third quarter, which was his best fundraising haul since being elected to Congress in 2012. The Kentucky Republican entered October with $2 million in the bank.

Massie ran unopposed in 2024 and has easily trounced primary challengers in prior election cycles.

