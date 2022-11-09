Parler Share
Trump-Backed Veteran Flips Florida Congressional Seat Red in Dominant Fashion

 By Randy DeSoto  November 8, 2022 at 7:58pm
Republican Cory Mills, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the U.S. House District 7 race in Florida on Tuesday, beating Democrat Karen Green.

Mills flipped the seat from D to R in convincing fashion, taking 58.5 percent of the vote to Green’s 41.5 percent, according to The New York Times.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy, who is retiring at the end of the year.

The Florida Legislature redrew the district, north of Orlando, following the 2020 U.S. Census, making it more Republican.

Mills — an Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran, according to his campaign website — served in the famed 82nd Airborne Division.

Trump appointed Mills to the Defense Business Board shortly before the end of the 45th president’s term in 2020.

Air Force veteran and GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna also won her race, flipping Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Luna topped Eric Lynn with approximately 53 percent of the vote to 45 percent for the Democrat, according to the Times.

The 13 District, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, was represented by Democrat Charlie Crist, who stepped down earlier this year to challenge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis soundly defeated Crist with about 59 percent of the vote to Crist’s 40 percent.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also won in convincing fashion over Democrat Val Demmings, approximately 58 percent to 41 percent.

Overall, Florida appears to be at the heart of the red wave.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
