Rep. LaMonica McIver, a Democrat from New Jersey, speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury on Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for MoveOn)

Trump Backs Charges Against Congresswoman After Chaos At ICE Facility: 'She Was Out of Control'

 By Randy DeSoto  May 20, 2025 at 2:45pm
President Donald Trump voiced support Tuesday for the charges that were brought against Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey by his Justice Department after the lawmaker was captured on video appearing to shove Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

On Monday, Alina Habba — the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey — said that she “charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement.”

Section 111 of Title 18 punishes anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates or interferes with” law enforcement officials performing their duties.

Last week, McIver, dressed in a red blazer, was seen on video shoving ICE officers at the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark.

At one point, she aggressively elbowed one officer and threw a fist at another.

While on Capitol Hill to push for all GOP lawmakers to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill, a reporter asked him, “Is your DOJ weaponizing with the arrest of a Democratic congresswoman?”

“Oh, give me a break! Did you see her? She was out of control,” Trump responded.

“Those days are over. The days of woke are over,” he continued. “That woman, I have no idea who she is. That woman was out of control. She was shoving federal agents. She was out of control. The days of that crap are over in this country. We’re going to have law and order.”

McIver released a statement following the DOJ’s criminal charges, saying her visit to the ICE facility, which is in her district, was to inspect it.

“Instead, ICE agents created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation when they chose to arrest [Newark] Mayor [Ras] Baraka,” she added.

“These charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight.”

McIver told CNN on Tuesday that she would not have done anything differently.

She accused the Trump administration of engaging in “political intimidation,” also citing the charges brought against a Wisconsin judge who allegedly helped an illegal immigrant evade an arrest by ICE.

“The reason why we were there is because we wanted to make sure this facility was up to par, that it was clean, that it was safe, and that the detainees there were given due process, that they were able to use the phone, that they were able to speak to their legal representation,” she said, “which we found out was not happening.”

McIver acknowledged she was later allowed to tour the facility.

