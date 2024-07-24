Trump Backs Up the Golf Trash Talk in 'Impressive' Display with U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau

If Democrats suddenly hope to make the 2024 presidential election a contest between age and vitality, good luck to them.

In a nearly hour-long video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump — the Republican Party’s 78-year-old presidential nominee — showcased his skills in a full round of golf that one social media user described as “undeniably impressive.”

Trump’s performance while partnering with 2024 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau validated the former president’s golf-related boasts during the now-infamous June 27 debate with President Joe Biden, whose slurred words and visible confusion on stage set in motion a series of still-unexplained events that have resulted in the president’s withdrawal from the electoral contest.

Through undemocratic machinations, Democratic Party leaders made Vice President Kamala Harris their new presumptive nominee. In light of the attention paid to Biden’s cognitive decline, the 59-year-old vice president undoubtedly hopes to capitalize on the age gap between herself and Trump.

Videos like the one DeChambeau posted on YouTube, however, will not help Harris’ cause.

“Can I Break 50 With President Donald Trump?” appeared as the latest episode in a series called “Break 50.” As of Wednesday morning, the DeChambeau-Trump video had raised more than $21,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Operating as a team for 18 holes, DeChambeau and Trump played two-man scramble. Under this format, both golfers tee off on each hole and then choose which tee shot they like best (in almost all cases the one that landed closest to the hole). Then, they play their next shots from within a club’s length of the spot where the favored tee shot landed. They repeat the process until one of them hits the ball in the hole. The added challenge came as the two golfers attempted to finish the course in 50 strokes or less, while teeing off from the most forward tees.

On June 16, DeChambeau won his second career U.S. Open championship. Thus, he rates as one of the world’s best golfers.

In other words, a 78-year-old man probably should not expect to hit better tee shots than DeChambeau.

On the Par 3, 111-yard second hole, however, Trump delivered a tee shot that the champion immediately called “beautiful.”

Then, when the shot landed close to the hole, DeChambeau amplified his praise.

“Oh! What a shot! Partner. Great shot,” the professional golfer exclaimed.

Trump then made a hilarious reference to the June 27 presidential debate.

“You think Biden can do that? I don’t know. We had an argument about golf. Can you believe it?” Trump said.

“I don’t even know if Bryson can do that,” the cameraman interjected.

As it turned out, Trump made the better shot.

Readers may view the entire episode in the YouTube video below. Trump’s tee shot on the second hole appeared at the 6:53 mark. But the entire round, including the banter between Trump and DeChambeau, is well worth watching and hearing.

For those who do not wish to navigate a nearly hour-long video, shorter clips have found their way onto the social media platform X.

For instance, businessman Austen Allred posted a remarkable 2-minute clip of Trump’s performance on the 12th hole.

After the former president’s brilliant tee shot, DeChambeau once again erupted with enthusiasm.

“Oh yeah. Get up there. Get up. Yes! Yes! Way to go. That a way, partner,” DeChambeau said while laughing.

“Do I even have to hit?” the U.S. Open Champion then joked.

As it turned out, he did not. Once again, Trump’s tee shot bested DeChambeau’s.

“This is one of the greatest shots I’ve seen in a long time,” the professional golfer said after he arrived at the hole and spotted where Trump’s ball landed.

Then, Trump stepped up, sank the putt and coolly walked away.

“He just walks off like a boss,” a flabbergasted DeChambeau said to the camera.

Allred described Trump as “Definitely capable of winning club tournaments and legitimately a single-digit handicap.”

So in a strange turn of events it turns out that, despite having a funny-looking swing, Trump is indeed a very, very good golfer. Definitely capable of winning club tournaments and legitimately a single-digit handicap. pic.twitter.com/Uc3ZIsozxA — Austen Allred (@Austen) July 24, 2024

Sports broadcaster Jake Sennholz called Trump’s performance “Undeniably impressive.”

Despite what some people are saying, Trump putted extremely well with Bryson. Sure only a couple dropped (still more than you/I make) but he never left himself more than a foot or two comeback. Really solid. Absolutely CRUSHES the ball off the tee as well. Undeniably impressive. — Jake Sennholz (@SennholzOnSport) July 24, 2024

Of course, no one believes that Trump is a better golfer than DeChambeau.

Nonetheless, the former president’s demonstrated athletic prowess should put to rest any silly, emerging political narratives.

Now that they have completed their coup against the enfeebled octogenarian Biden, Democrats undoubtedly hoped to highlight the age gap between Trump and Harris.

With evidence like this floating around the internet, however, they might want to think again.

