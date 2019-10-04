SECTIONS
Trump Baits Panicking Media - Says Forget 4 More Years, How About 16?

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 3, 2019 at 8:52pm
President Donald Trump poked some fun at the media generally, and apparently comedian Bill Maher specifically, after a crowd in Florida began chanting “four more years.”

After the chants began during his Thursday speech on Medicare at The Villages, Trump said, “Don’t do four more years. Say eight more years,” Fox News reported.

“If you want to drive them crazy just say eight more years or 12 more years. Sixteen would do it good,” he added. “You’d really drive them into the loony bin.”

Trump also seemed to make a reference to Maher, who hosts the political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO.

“One of these crazy maniacs on his show was interviewing somebody — radical left — and he goes, ‘You know he’s going to win, don’t you?’ Big show … ‘He’s going to win and you know he’s never getting out,'” Trump said.

“These people are sick.”

Maher, a frequent and harsh Trump critic, told CNN in June that the former New York businessman may not leave office.

“A lot of people are talking about now is that if he loses — Trump — he won’t go,” Maher said to CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Do you think Trump will win in 2020?

“I’ve been saying that since before he got elected, that if he loses the second time — if he loses the coming election … I think that we have to worry about because a lot of people say yes, it can happen here, meaning fascism, meaning something other than democracy. Now, I think we’re already there.”

In August, Maher said it would be “worth it” to have a recession if it meant Trump would not win re-election.

So the talk show host’s positions are incongruent: If Trump is never going to leave or at least surely win in 2020 as Maher says he believes, there’s no use hoping for a recession.

If you’re going to be miserable about who’s in the White House, it’s better to have a good economy to lessen the pain, right?

Trump took aim at the “wacko comedian” on Twitter in August, writing that he accidentally watched “Real Time” and found the program had “so many lies.”

“He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes!” the president tweeted.

Maher replied, “95%? That is a lot! I better keep working! Speaking of which, if you tweet about me again, would you be a lamb and mention I’m @TheMirageLV on Sept. 6 and 7? You’re the best!”

Last month, Trump trolled his critics by posting a Trump 2024 campaign sign.

As Trump is fond of saying, “We’ll see what happens” regarding how long he’ll stay in office.

Not that the president can or would run again in 2024, but if he wins next year, it will be fun to watch Maher and others go into the “loony bin.”

