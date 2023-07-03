Former President Donald Trump made a bold promise to women ahead of America’s 247th birthday, vowing to “protect the dignity of women and motherhood in all circumstances” if he wins re-election.

Trump made the historic pledge Thursday by signing the “Presidential Promise to American Women,” a resolution proposed by the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee.

Politico’s Meridith McGraw reported he was the first 2024 presidential candidate to support the declaration — a stern rebuke of the left’s rabid elevation of transgenderism.

The oath begins: “As President of the United States, I promise to uphold the truth that women are exclusively female. Only women can be pregnant and bear children. Only women can be mothers.

“Under my Administration, the status and dignity of women and girls will not be compromised in law or policy.”

Trump also resolved that he would throw the weight of the federal government behind protecting the biological reality and sanctity of females.

“That sex is binary is a scientific reality, and all federal agencies will be directed to uphold this fact in every policy and program at home and abroad,” the document states.

“A person’s claim of ‘gender identity’ does not overrule their sex.”

Penny Nance with @CWforA met with Donald Trump a few weeks ago and with Ron DeSantis a few days ago, per a spox. The group is asking all candidates to sign their “Presidential Promise to American Women.” Trump was the first to sign: pic.twitter.com/Ysej9Cp53i — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 2, 2023

Moreover, the “Presidential Promise” assured women they would not be marginalized or endangered by transgender individuals infiltrating women’s sports, locker rooms, prisons, shelters and ladies’ bathrooms.

“My Administration will focus on affirming sex-based distinctions that protect women in every area, such as shelters, prisons, housing, healthcare, defense, education, and sports,” the pledge reads.

“I will protect the dignity of women and motherhood in all circumstances.”

Penny Nance, the CEO of Concerned Women for America, met with the 45th president last month.

“He is strong, resolute and determined to serve his nation,” she tweeted on June 9.

I met with @realDonaldTrump yesterday at Bedminster. He is strong, resolute and determined to serve his nation. This is outrageous. @CWforA @YWforA pic.twitter.com/XhTy9O6fRb — Penny Nance (@PYNance) June 9, 2023

That a “Presidential Promise to American Women” is necessary is a tragic reflection of the moral and intellectual decay metastasizing nationwide because of the relentless push by mass media, academia and pop culture to promote gender confusion.

Should all GOP candidates sign the “Presidential Promise to American Women”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (796 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

That said, it’s encouraging that Trump made the commitment. The campaign account for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — the No. 2 GOP candidate — attacked the former president Friday on Twitter for previous pro-transgender comments.

Hopefully, all the GOP candidates will sign the “Presidential Promise to American Women.”

We are at a bizarre time in American history where the left is gleefully pushing a warped campaign to trivialize and erase women through its fetishization of transgenderism.

From women’s sports to beauty pageants to maternity, womanhood is being demeaned and devalued. It is time to end this toxic, misogynistic trend.

It is one thing to target women, but now the left is aggressively coming for the children. That is the final straw.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.