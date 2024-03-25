Former President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday morning — on a day when he has to post a $454 million bond or potentially have properties seized.

.In February, New York state Attorney General Letitia James won a civil fraud suit against Trump that claimed he overvalued his businesses and properties. As punishment, Trump was fined, with the rules requiring Trump to pay the fine before he can appeal the verdict.

Monday was set as Trump’s deadline to pay the $454 million. If he fails to pay, James will flex her power to seize and sell off Trump’s properties. As writing this article Monday morning, no bond had been posted, nor had an appeals court rendered a decision that Trump has been counting upon to lower the amount due Monday to $100 million.

“Crooked Pols!!! There should be no FINE. Did nothing wrong! Why should I be forced to sell my “babies” because a CORRUPT NEW YORK JUDGE & A.G. SET A FAKE AND RIDICULOUS NUMBER,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump said the motive for the fine was political: “TAKE HIS CASH SO THAT HE CAN’T USE IT TO DEFEAT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT, CROOKED JOE BIDEN.”

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE, ALL HEADED UP BY THE WHITE HOUSE – THIS INCLUDES FANI AND THE CORRUPT MANHATTAN D.A. BRAGG ADMITTED THERE WAS NO CRIME, WAS MORTIFIED BY WHAT MARK POMERANCE DID — AND HE SHOULD BE. WITCH HUNT!” Trump wrote.

“These are Rigged cases, all coordinated by the White House and DOJ for purposes of Election Interference. THE NUMBER ENGORON SET IS FRAUDULENT. It should be ZERO, I DID NOTHING WRONG! The D.A. Case, that I am going to today, should be dismissed. No crime. Our Country is CORRUPT!” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

Trump had noted Sunday that he believed his opponents are the ones violating the law.

“At what point are the actions of a sitting President, using LAWFARE against his opponent for purposes of Election Interference, considered ILLEGAL? I believe, as do various highly respected legal scholars, that Crooked Joe Biden has long since crossed over that very sacred threshold!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a Sunday appearance, on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Eric Trump, the former president’s son and an executive with the Trump Organization, said the case is damaging for the nation, not just his father, according to Fox News.

“This is legal lawfare,” he said. “This entire case is crazy. You had a runaway judge who just ruled against something that the Appellate Division has already knocked out 85 percent of this case, but that’s not the point …”

“People internationally are watching the charade. America’s losing our standing in the world when they see this,” he continued.

“People invest in America from all over the planet because they know we’re the safe harbor, that this kind of stuff can’t exist and doesn’t exist, and now they’re seeing this exists in the United States. You know the damage that does to our country?” he said.

Eric Trump said the end of the story will come in when America votes in the presidential election.

“It’s going to backfire because he’s going to win this in November, and everybody in this country universally knows exactly what these people are doing,” he said.

