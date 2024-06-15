Yes, it goes without saying that most Americans are incredibly interested in the upcoming November general election.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t critical pit stops on the way to that destination, and few dates are more important than June 27.

That day (a Thursday) will see incumbent President Joe Biden verbally joust with presumptive GOP presidential nominee and his immediate predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

It will be the first debate either man would’ve been a part of during this election cycle.

(Trump deemed the rest of the GOP primary candidates as being beneath him and refused to debate any of them. Biden, meanwhile, has done everything he could to avoid a debate with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — more on him shortly.)

Given the first-of-its-kind nature, it’s little surprise that most political pundits are waiting for that June 27 debate with bated breath.

For those pundits and viewers, that highly anticipated debate is starting to take a slightly firmer shape.

According to CNN — which will host the inaugural debate, despite not exactly being a haven for pro-Trump thought — both the Biden camp and Trump camp have agreed to a number of rules pertaining to the debate.

Some of these rules are expected, while others are breaking from previously established norms.

Will you be watching the first presidential debate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (1995 Votes) No: 17% (417 Votes)

One key rule that both sides have agreed to: All microphones will be muted unless a candidate is actually speaking, in an attempt to minimize out-of-turn interruptions.

One minor rule that both sides have agreed to: Both Trump and Biden will debate from podiums, and podium positioning will be determined by a coin flip.

One potential issue for the 78-year-old Trump and the 81-year-old Biden: Neither man will be allowed to use note cards or props of any sort. Biden, specifically, has come under fire for needing note cards in the past. Anyone who has watched the president rely on those cards has to wonder how badly this rule will impact him.

One way this debate will be different from others in the past: There will be no live audience in attendance.

Both men will be allowed a pen, a pad of paper and a water bottle. Aides will not be allowed to interact with either candidate during the course of the debate.

The entire ordeal will last 90 minutes, with two planned commercial interruptions.

While those rules will all definitively apply to both Trump and Biden, a question lingers as to whether those debate rules will apply to any other presidential candidates, as well.

The aforementioned Kennedy, evergreen Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent philosopher Cornel West are all also vying for a seat at the table, but it’s unclear whether any of them will actually make it.

All three candidates largely qualify for the debate, save for two key metrics: Candidates must appear on a sufficient number of ballots to theoretically hit the 270 electoral votes needed for a win, and candidates must hit 15 percent polling in at least four nationally recognized polls.

Kennedy comes closest by qualifying for 89 electoral votes, and he has hit 15 percent polling in three nationally recognized polls. Both figures still fall short of meeting debate qualifications.

After CNN’s debate on June 27, the president and likely GOP nominee will reconvene on Sep. 10 for a debate on ABC.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.