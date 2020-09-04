Trump on Biden: 'Did You Ever See a Man That Likes a Mask as Much as Him?'

Have you ever been out in public and seen a person driving by, completely alone in his or her car, while wearing a protective facemask?

It’s a bit of a head-scratching situation.

Some people choose to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to follow a mixture of public health directives and common sense.

On that subject, some of those directives seem to lack any common sense.

It doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense to wear a mask into a restaurant, only to be seated and take it off. Was the coronavirus dangerous up until the moment you were seated, only to be neutralized by your change in posture?

It probably isn’t mere speculation to assume Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden does not have the answers.

Biden always seems to wear his mask, even though he often does it in an unorthodox fashion.

Earlier in the campaign, Biden would do entire events with a mask hanging over his ear pic.twitter.com/xvj39E1ajk — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 4, 2020

I can’t believe Joe Biden actually used a clip of him rocking the “mask dangling off one ear” look in a new ad pic.twitter.com/3cxMQnBCZj — Greg (@waltisfrozen) August 27, 2020

Shaking hands and touching your mask is a no no- pic.twitter.com/rT6MDWFRMj — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 3, 2020

The former VP also embarked on a public bicycle ride last month. He wore a mask during the ride, but seemingly forgot to wear a helmet:

Biden isn’t the only Democrat known for pushing masks who has been busted either wearing a mask incorrectly or not wearing one at all.

Jerry Nadler would like to remind all Americans to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/FmHCVXNCyE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

Found this picture of someone without a mask on the internet today. https://t.co/NlmjKCY9kC pic.twitter.com/mWubulugQB — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2020

Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at SF salon in spite of COVID-19 rules https://t.co/Gwu16HzrAv pic.twitter.com/VaAS638SGy — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2020

President Donald Trump made an issue of Biden’s mask propensity Thursday when addressing his supporters in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Trump hit Biden hard on the subject, eliciting laughter from a crowd of supporters.

“Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?” the president asked, according to The Associated Press.

“He has it hanging down. Because, you know what, it gives him a feeling of security.”

He concluded, “If I were a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues.”

President Donald Trump poked fun at Joe Biden for the way he wears a mask during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/WeOyDnAEBv — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2020

Trump, while always hilarious, has a point about Biden and masks.

To many Democrats, the former vice president included, it appears that masking up has become just another opportunity for virtue-signaling amid the continued politicizing of the pandemic, which they’ve used as a lifeline in hopes of taking the White House in two months.

Democrats and Biden’s campaign are all-in on the pandemic and have attempting to revise history with regard to each candidate’s respective statements on the subject.

The nominee’s team claims the 77-year-old sounded the alarm early about the pandemic.

.@JoeBiden sounded the alarm, while Trump downplayed the virus. Joe said we need a plan, and Trump gassed up the market while families suffered. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ILWfzniJx8 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 27, 2020

In fact, Biden described Trump’s early measures to stop flights from China — the origin of the novel coronavirus — as an example of “xenophobia.”

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science,” Biden said on Feb. 1 after Trump halted flights from Wuhan, The Hill reported.

Now, the former vice president is portraying himself as a bold leader on the subject, and he is rarely seen without a mask.

To Trump’s credit on the subject of masks, he has described wearing them as “patriotic” and has been photographed wearing one.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

But the president wore the mask correctly, and in an appropriate space — surrounded by potentially vulnerable veterans when he visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

In a first, Trump wears a mask in a visit to a military medical facility https://t.co/nxU3DilEoN pic.twitter.com/Y0eLSLycHf — Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2020

But with regard to masks, Trump has left the mandates up to individual states and cities, whereas Biden has promised to push for all Americans to be forced to wear a mask any time they leave their homes, should voters choose to elect him in November.

To the president’s point, the former vice president does seem to be quite fond of masks, for himself and everybody else — unless they’re rioting, apparently.

Biden hasn’t condemned those who go maskless while looting and destroying property, but perhaps his decision to finally disavow rioting this week was meant to be a blanket repudiation that also included their COVID-19 protection efforts. He didn’t specify.

The coronavirus pandemic has been politicized by Democrats since day one, and masks have now become part of that.

And since they have made face coverings an election issue, Biden’s PPE choices are fair game for Trump.

