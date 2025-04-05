Trump Does What Biden Refused to Do - Fires Staffers After Loyalty to America First Agenda Questioned - Report

Every now and then, stories of this kind provide reassurances.

Not that one ever doubted as much, but it bears reminding oneself that President Donald Trump knows his objectives. Moreover, he listens to the right people, dismisses the wrong ones, and eventually reaches the proper conclusions.

On Thursday, the president fired multiple National Security Council officials, showing that Trump, unlike former President Joe Biden, has no problem holding officials accountable for their failures.

He thereby purged his administration of possible warmongering neoconservatives, or “neocons,” those committed to the doctrine of spreading democracy at the point of a gun, and whose policies had largely prevailed in the Republican Party since the administration of former President George W. Bush.

The firings occurred one day after a remarkable White House meeting with investigative journalist and Trump super-loyalist Laura Loomer.

A prominent pro-Trump influencer on the social media platform X, Loomer has repeatedly demonstrated exceptional research skills, especially regarding personnel.

Indeed, on any given day, even a cursory glance at Loomer’s X page would reveal the fruits of her research.

“I literally have a binder of receipts,” Loomer said, for instance, in a clip from an interview with conservative podcaster Steven Crowder, posted to X on Thursday. “And I know who’s loyal, and I know who is disloyal.”

“I literally have a binder of receipts. I know who’s loyal and who is disloyal.” – @LauraLoomer https://t.co/e4vTg2GAyJ pic.twitter.com/q6t9wCWP5v — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 3, 2025

The clip above highlights Loomer’s obsession with vetting administration officials to protect Trump and his agenda.

Thus, when National Security Adviser Michael Waltz emerged as a key figure in the recent controversy over administration officials using the Signal app to discuss sensitive national security details, Loomer zeroed in on members of Waltz’s staff, one of whom — allegedly in error — somehow added Trump-hating journalist Jeffrey Goldberg from the establishment mouthpiece The Atlantic to the text thread.

That led to a contentious Wednesday meeting at the White House, where Waltz defended some of his fired staff members. Vice President J.D. Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also attended.

No one has explicitly linked the firings to the Signal controversy.

Loomer’s presence at the White House, however, prompted reporters aboard Air Force One to connect dots and ask questions.

“She makes recommendations … and sometimes I listen to those recommendations … I listen to everybody and then I make a decision,” Trump said of Loomer, per Axios.

Meanwhile, in a phone interview with The Washington Post, Loomer acknowledged her role in scrutinizing Waltz’s staff.

She told the Post, in fact, that she was “very happy to see that there is a swift response to my report,” and that “hopefully this will inspire Michael Waltz to do better.”

Whatever the specific reason for the firings, Trump has proven both his willingness to impose accountability and his determination to align administration personnel with his “America First” agenda.

Remember, Biden did neither. No one paid the price for the Biden administration’s catastrophic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. And Biden, of course, would have never dreamed of appointing anyone with an “America First” viewpoint.

As for Loomer — and for those unfamiliar with her social media feed or her work in general — perhaps the best way I could describe her loyalty to Trump would be to say that if I ever learned that she had betrayed the president, I would react much as Alexander Hamilton did in 1780 when he learned that Benedict Arnold had turned traitor.

“My feelings were never put to so severe a trial,” Hamilton wrote.

Moreover, there is something ironic and almost poignant about Trump possibly having to remain wary of his own administration officials.

After all, the president has never demanded personal loyalty. He talks to everyone. Earlier this week, in fact, he had dinner at the White House with liberal comedian and longtime antagonist Bill Maher.

If that seems like a minor consideration, ask yourself: could you imagine Biden inviting conservative commentator Tucker Carlson to the White House?

In any event, what matters here is that Trump focuses on purging neocons and, when it comes to accountability, doing the precise opposite of what Biden did. If Loomer happened to help in that endeavor, then so much the better.

