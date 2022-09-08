Trump and Biden Both Released Statements on Queen Elizabeth's Death, But There's a Shocking Difference

In response to Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump released statements over the news.

While both statements mourned the death of the British monarch, there was one major difference between them.

Unlike Trump, in his own statement on the Queen’s passing, President Biden failed to mention God once.

Biden’s statement, released via the White House, walked through the Queen’s history, detailing her character, how she “defined an era” and how Elizabeth helped develop strong relations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” the statement said.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.”

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and in the story of our world.”

Queen Elizabeth II often spoke openly about her Christian faith throughout her reign, as reported by Christianity Today.

Despite this and despite being a self-described Catholic, Biden never mentioned God or the afterlife in his official statement on her death.

Trump, on the other hand, did.

In a series of messages posted to his Truth Social account, Trump offered his thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain,” Trump wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people.”

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.”

Much like Biden, Trump also detailed his personal relationship with the Queen.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor,” the former president wrote.

“What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!”

