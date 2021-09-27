Share
News

Trump: Biden's Twin Debacles Have Made Us 'A Nation Humiliated Like Never Before'

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 27, 2021 at 11:09am
Share

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Monday attacking the Biden administration for releasing “17,000 illegal immigrants” from Del Rio, Texas, into America as part of a twin debacle alongside failure in Afghanistan, arguing, “Our Country is being destroyed!”

“All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered our Country from Haiti and other places unknown have now been released into our Country with no vetting, checking, or even minimal understanding of who they are,” Trump began in his statement posted to Twitter by spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a briefing on Friday that approximately 30,000 mostly Haitian migrants had been encountered in Del Rio since Sept. 9, with only about 2,000 deported to Haiti.

Trending:
Cutter Spots Chinese Fleet Near Americas, Third Officer Looks at Radar and Instantly Sees the Red Flags

Many were given a notice to appear for an asylum hearing and were released after being removed from a camp under the Del Rio International Bridge that included about 15,000 people at its height.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration for releasing the Haitian migrants without COVID-19 testing or other health checks.

“Some are very sick with extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus. They are not masked or mandated, but just let free to roam all over our Country and affect what was just a year ago, a great Nation,” he said in the statement.

The former president argued that the Biden administration’s open border policies have resulted in America being “humiliated like never before.”

In addition to the border crisis, he also noted President Joe Biden’s “embarrassing” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Now we are a Nation humiliated like never before, both with the historically embarrassing ‘withdrawal’ from Afghanistan, and our Border where millions of people are pouring in. Our Country is being destroyed!” Trump said.

Related:
Arizona AG Makes Big Announcement on Eye-Opening Election Audit: 'I Will Take All Necessary Actions'

The Biden administration withdrew all U.S. military personnel on Aug. 31, leaving hundreds of Americans behind under the rule of the Taliban.

In addition, the military departure included leaving behind vast amounts of military equipment, providing tremendous resources to arm the Islamic extremist group.

Further, 13 U.S. military personnel were killed during a suicide bombing in August outside the Kabul airport.

Should Trump run for president in 2024?

In response, the Biden administration authorized a drone strike, originally reported to have taken out an Islamic State group leader.

A later report revealed the drone strike accidentally hit an innocent target, killing 10 people, including seven children.

An unknown number of Americans and allies remain in Afghanistan nearly a month after the Biden administration’s military departure.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Trump: Biden's Twin Debacles Have Made Us 'A Nation Humiliated Like Never Before'
Biden Administration Finally Admits How Many US Citizens and Residents Are Still Stuck in Afghanistan
Ex-ICE Director: The Biden Administration Is Lying About the Number of Haitian Migrants Released Into US
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sets Another Record, Is Now Lower Than Trump's
Biden Administration Bans Border Patrol from Using Horses in Del Rio After Media Manufactures Outrage
See more...

Conversation