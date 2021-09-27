Trump: Biden's Twin Debacles Have Made Us 'A Nation Humiliated Like Never Before'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Monday attacking the Biden administration for releasing “17,000 illegal immigrants” from Del Rio, Texas, into America as part of a twin debacle alongside failure in Afghanistan, arguing, “Our Country is being destroyed!”

“All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered our Country from Haiti and other places unknown have now been released into our Country with no vetting, checking, or even minimal understanding of who they are,” Trump began in his statement posted to Twitter by spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a briefing on Friday that approximately 30,000 mostly Haitian migrants had been encountered in Del Rio since Sept. 9, with only about 2,000 deported to Haiti.

Many were given a notice to appear for an asylum hearing and were released after being removed from a camp under the Del Rio International Bridge that included about 15,000 people at its height.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration for releasing the Haitian migrants without COVID-19 testing or other health checks.

“Some are very sick with extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus. They are not masked or mandated, but just let free to roam all over our Country and affect what was just a year ago, a great Nation,” he said in the statement.

The former president argued that the Biden administration’s open border policies have resulted in America being “humiliated like never before.”

In addition to the border crisis, he also noted President Joe Biden’s “embarrassing” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Now we are a Nation humiliated like never before, both with the historically embarrassing ‘withdrawal’ from Afghanistan, and our Border where millions of people are pouring in. Our Country is being destroyed!” Trump said.

The Biden administration withdrew all U.S. military personnel on Aug. 31, leaving hundreds of Americans behind under the rule of the Taliban.

In addition, the military departure included leaving behind vast amounts of military equipment, providing tremendous resources to arm the Islamic extremist group.

Further, 13 U.S. military personnel were killed during a suicide bombing in August outside the Kabul airport.

In response, the Biden administration authorized a drone strike, originally reported to have taken out an Islamic State group leader.

A later report revealed the drone strike accidentally hit an innocent target, killing 10 people, including seven children.

An unknown number of Americans and allies remain in Afghanistan nearly a month after the Biden administration’s military departure.

