Outgoing President Donald Trump gave a farewell speech to a group of his supporters in his last moments in office.

While speaking at Joint Base Andrews before leaving on Air Force One to go Florida, Trump left the possibilities for the future open-ended.

“Goodbye. We love you,” he said. “We will be back in some form.”

“Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

So what will that “form” be?

The right-wing populist movement that Trump fueled after the Tea Party era excited a plurality of conservative voters, which means many are left feeling discouraged as Joe Biden takes office.

Trump running for a second term in 2024, as reports have suggested, remains a potential outcome, but such speculation dwindled after the incursion at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

If Trump were to run and win, he would be the second president to win two non-consecutive terms, the first being Grover Cleveland.

He has also indicated that he may start a media network, as he frequently attacked the mainstream media throughout his tenure.

It is unclear what that would look like, especially given the recent de-platforming spree that Big Tech companies went on earlier this month, claiming that Trump could incite violence through social media.

Another possible outcome is that Trump could create a third party, according to a Tuesday evening Wall Street Journal report.

While the one-term president is a registered Republican, he openly criticized other party leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush throughout his administration.

Many of his loyalist supporters share the same disdain toward the Republican Party, viewing it as another enabler of the establishment.

A third party could put the Republican Party in serious danger, as it could split the conservative vote in some elections.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt also attempted to start a new political party after leaving office, but the Progressive Party only lasted from 1912 to 1920.

Trump will undoubtedly continue to be a prominent and influential voice in the American political landscape, and whatever he chooses to pursue next will certainly make headlines.

