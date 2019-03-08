Trump: Bigotry Resolution Disgrace, Democrats Have Become Anti-Israel, Anti-Jewish Party

President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Friday of being “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” following passage of a broadly-worded resolution by the House of Representatives that denounced many forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination.

The Thursday vote came after days of deliberation by Democrats over how to respond to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent statements, condemned by many as anti-Semitic.

The resolution did not mention Omar by name and its preamble included “anti-Muslim discrimination” along with “anti-Semitism.” The body of the resolution contained a condemnation of bigotry and hate by white supremacists against Latinos, Jews, African Americans, Asian Americans, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

The final vote on the measure was 407 to 23, with all Democrats, including Omar, voting for the resolution, and 23 Republicans voting against it.

Asked about the resolution, Trump told reporters, “Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party.”

“I thought that vote was a disgrace,” he added.

President Trump: “I thought yesterday’s vote by the House was disgraceful, because it’s become — the Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party. And I thought that vote was a disgrace and so does everybody else if you get an honest answer.” pic.twitter.com/TNmPRMwNJA — CSPAN (@cspan) March 8, 2019

Those voting against the measure included GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

In response to a tweet made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wondering where outrage was over the Republicans who voted against the resolution, Cheney labeled it a “sham,” adding that it was “designed to protect the anti-Semitic hate and bigotry of (Ilhan Omar).”

The Republican leader has called for Omar to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Here’s the outrage: your party put a sham resolution on the floor designed to protect the anti-Semitic hate and bigotry of @IlhanMN. https://t.co/czw0GqA8jO — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 8, 2019

Biggs has too, and said in a statement, “Congresswoman Omar has engaged in a consistent pattern of anti-Semitic remarks. Democrats forced a conditional apology from her earlier this year, only to find out that she was not sincere at all.”

“Unfortunately, Democrats have no interest in backing up their soft rebukes with real consequences. In fact, they can’t even draft a resolution to condemn her anti-Semitic remarks,” he added.

Haaretz reported House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Eliot Engel, a Jewish American Democrat from New York said from the House floor before voting for the resolution, “I wish we had a separate resolution about anti-Semitism. I think it was wrong not to have it.”

Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, who is also Jewish American, said he felt “let down” by the resolution. “Anti-Semitism is worthy of being condemned, singularly. I hope this painful week is never repeated in this Congress.”

Omar celebrated the condemnation of “anti-Muslim bigotry” in the measure.

In a joint statement with fellow Muslim American Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Andre Carson of Indiana, Omar said, “Today is historic on many fronts. It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history.

“Anti-Muslim crimes increased 99 percent from 2014-2016 and are still on the rise.”

Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019

The three added, “We are tremendously proud to be part of a body that has put forth a condemnation of all forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism, racism, and white supremacy.”

Last month, Omar suggested in a tweet that the reason Israel enjoys such strong support in Congress is that it pays lawmakers off.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” the freshman congresswoman wrote, in reference to $100 bills.

Omar stirred new controversy last week, when she said at a bookstore event, “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” The Hill reported.

The legislator — who is among the first two Muslim American women elected to Congress — doubled down over the weekend, in response to criticism from fellow Democrat Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, who is Jewish American.

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” Omar tweeted.

Two tropes that have been leveled against Jewish people over the centuries is to charge they use money to control the levers of power from behind the scenes and to question their loyalty to their home country.

