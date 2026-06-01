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President Donald Trump listens to members of his Cabinet speak during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump listens to members of his Cabinet speak during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Blames Democrats and 'Various Unpatriotic Republicans' for Interfering with Iran Deal

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2026 at 6:26am
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President Donald Trump on Monday sent a message to the array of critics of the pending Iranian peace deal on both sides of the aisle.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” Trump posted.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does!” Trump wrote.

On Sunday, Trump fired back at CNN over its allegations about the proposed deal.

“Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote.

“ It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about. CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster. Even with new ownership, it is unlikely to ever get better!!!” Trump posted.

Trump also noted comments on X from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who said the deal in the works could be history-making.

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“After spending this week reviewing the Iranian war I am now convinced President Trump is on the edge of an historic victory,” Gingrich said, noting that Trump had assembled “the largest coalition ever put together in the modern Middle East.”

“Everyone understands that Israel is an important ally. What is little discussed is the depth of support from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region,” he wrote.

“It has to be sobering for the Iranian dictatorship to realize that it does not have a single ally willing to challenge the American naval blockade,” Gingrich continued.

“A great deal of President Trump’s maneuvers against Iran make sense once he is seen as a coalition leader and not just as a unilateral American President,” he said.

Gingrich said an aggressive bombing campaign might make Iran sue for peace, but “it would shatter the coalition because our Arab allies are convinced Iran could still do enormous damage to their oil fields and infrastructure.”


“Coalitions are inherently slower than unilateral campaigns. However coalitions ultimately bring vastly more power to the fight. I am as frustrated as everyone else by the pace of talking with the dictatorship but having reviewed the correlation of forces and the options available to the coalition on one side and the Iranian religiously motivated dictatorship on the other I am prepared to assert that President Trump’s coalition leadership (something almost none of his critics want to acknowledge) is within reach of an enormous historic victory,” Gingrich wrote.

“And if the Iranian dictatorship ultimately proves it is hopelessly committed to a suicidal position there will be plenty of time for a kinetic campaign of enormous power and effectiveness. Either way we are on the edge of an astonishing victory for our values and for a safer Middle East,” he added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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