Trump Blames 'Do Nothing Democrats' for 'Dead in the Water' US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

A trade deal that President Donald Trump has said could spawn a new era of prosperity across North America is among the many victims of Democratic Party politics, the president said Sunday.

“Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!” Trump tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with administration officials last week about the mammoth agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico that would replace NAFTA.

“We don’t want NAFTA with sugar on top,” Pelosi said Thursday, according to Fox News, adding that she was unsure if there was enough time in the year to move the deal through to a vote.

That comment came two days after Trump sought to up the pressure on Pelosi to move the trade deal forward.

“Nancy Pelosi can’t get it off her desk. Just can’t do it,” Trump said to reporters Tuesday, according to the Detroit News. “I think the woman is grossly incompetent. All she has to do is put it up for a vote.”

Trump said that Pelosi seeks to “focus on impeachment, which is just a little pipe dream she’s got.”

“And I’ve been told — I mean, who knows if this is so but I think it’s so, I have pretty good authority on it — that she’s using USMCA because she doesn’t have the impeachment votes,” he said. “So she’s using USMCA to get the impeachment votes.”

Pelosi previously said she wanted the deal to make it through Congress, according to Fox News.

“I’d like to see us get it done this year, I mean, that would be my goal,” Pelosi said, adding that she wanted the deal to “be a template for future trade agreements.”

Vice President Mike Pence and others are prodding House Democrats to get the job done.

“Not only have they failed to pass a budget that includes critical funding for our National Defense and a pay raise for our men and women in uniform, the #USMCA has been sitting on Speaker Pelosi’s desk for over a year. Enough is enough, the American people deserve better!” he tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said House Democrats need to prove they don’t have a one-track mind.

“If the House cannot pass the USMCA this year, there is no way they’ll be able to claim the people’s business has not taken a backseat to impeachment,” the Kentucky Republican said Thursday, according to CNBC.

