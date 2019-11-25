SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Blames 'Do Nothing Democrats' for 'Dead in the Water' US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Trump believes a trade deal that could spawn a new era of prosperity across North America is among the many victims of Democratic Party politics. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 25, 2019 at 10:54am
Print

A trade deal that President Donald Trump has said could spawn a new era of prosperity across North America is among the many victims of Democratic Party politics, the president said Sunday.

“Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!” Trump tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with administration officials last week about the mammoth agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico that would replace NAFTA.

TRENDING: Video of 6-Foot-2, 220-Pound Transgender Crushing Female Athletes Shows How Unfair Trans Movement Is to Women

“We don’t want NAFTA with sugar on top,” Pelosi said Thursday, according to Fox News, adding that she was unsure if there was enough time in the year to move the deal through to a vote.

That comment came two days after Trump sought to up the pressure on Pelosi to move the trade deal forward.

“Nancy Pelosi can’t get it off her desk. Just can’t do it,” Trump said to reporters Tuesday, according to the Detroit News. “I think the woman is grossly incompetent. All she has to do is put it up for a vote.”

Trump said that Pelosi seeks to “focus on impeachment, which is just a little pipe dream she’s got.”

Should Democrats be voted out for ignoring the people's business?

“And I’ve been told — I mean, who knows if this is so but I think it’s so, I have pretty good authority on it — that she’s using USMCA because she doesn’t have the impeachment votes,” he said. “So she’s using USMCA to get the impeachment votes.”

Pelosi previously said she wanted the deal to make it through Congress, according to Fox News.

“I’d like to see us get it done this year, I mean, that would be my goal,” Pelosi said, adding that she wanted the deal to “be a template for future trade agreements.”

Vice President Mike Pence and others are prodding House Democrats to get the job done.

“Not only have they failed to pass a budget that includes critical funding for our National Defense and a pay raise for our men and women in uniform, the #USMCA has been sitting on Speaker Pelosi’s desk for over a year. Enough is enough, the American people deserve better!” he tweeted.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Even Adam Schiff Knows Impeachment Is a Lost Cause

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said House Democrats need to prove they don’t have a one-track mind.

“If the House cannot pass the USMCA this year, there is no way they’ll be able to claim the people’s business has not taken a backseat to impeachment,” the Kentucky Republican said Thursday, according to CNBC.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Tour Operator Charged -- Admitted to Being Chinese Informant
Trump Defends Firing of Navy Secretary: 'I Have To Protect My Warfighters'
Dive Boat in Fire That Killed 34 Was Reportedly Exempt from Coast Guard Safety Regulations
Animal Cruelty Now a Federal Felony After President Trump Signs Bill into Law
Small Group of Islands in Pacific, Bougainville, Could Be Newest Recognized Nation Soon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×