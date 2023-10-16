There is a lot that you can rightly criticize President Joe Biden and his administration for.

Bad policy and worse rhetoric have stained his inaugural presidential term — and that doesn’t even account for the questions about his general health and well-being.

But all of that is made so much worse by the fact that it’s not actually clear if Biden is running this country or if he’s just a hollow husk of a puppet for his far-left overlords to utilize.

And the reason that’s not clear is that Biden may very well be the most protected, curated and coddled president that this country has ever seen (it’s honestly just him and former President Barack Obama in the running for that title.)

The latest example of this came when Biden decided to brave the searing spotlight and tough questions posed from the deeply conservative pundits that run CBS News’ flagship “60 Minutes” program.

And yes, that last remark was dripping with sarcasm.

Biden appeared on the program Sunday night to discuss a number of topics, and the world’s eyes were on him to see if the incumbent president could somehow stem the rising tides working against him.

That did not happen because Biden, as has been the case throughout his presidency, was lobbed questions that were so soft that a toothless infant would have no issue gumming it down.

And people noticed.

Notably, former President Donald Trump, who is also the chief impediment to Biden’s re-election at the moment, called out those softball questions — while calling out what each one of those gimme questions contained.

“The show ’60 Minutes’ should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump began in a blistering post to Truth Social. “They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden, and led him along like a lost child.

“Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party. Why should CBS get free public airwaves for this highly partisan ‘show,’ which never apologized to me for the mistakes they made on the ‘Laptop from Hell?’

“They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States. The Carter Administration looks absolutely brilliant by comparison.

“The only thing the Biden Regime does well is go after Crooked Joe’s political opponent, ME, but even that will fail. The Middle East, Ukraine, Inflation, Bad Economy, the Open Border, Horrendous Afghanistan Embarrassment, Gas Prices, our great Autoworker Death March, & so much more, make Crooked Joe a total disaster for our once great USA. MAGA!”

You can judge for yourself if you agree with Trump’s assessment below:







If you don’t have the time to sit through yet another exhibition of Biden protectionism, the transcript makes it clear: These weren’t loaded, tough questions directed to a flailing president in desperate need of transparency — they were pre-loaded (with answers) easy questions directed at a flailing president who clearly does not care about offering even a dash of transparency.

And in this case, Trump hit the nail on the head.

Biden isn’t just an abjectly awful and dismal president — he’s all that plus being propped up by the establishment media shills who would want to keep him in power.

It’s gross, it’s immoral and it’s a literal disservice to a country that desperately needs the whole picture before voting next year.

Say what you will about Trump, but he’s dead right.

“60 Minutes” really should be ashamed about babying the leader of the free world like this.

