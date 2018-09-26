Trump Blasts Avenatti as ‘Third Rate Lawyer’ After Surfacing with New Allegation

President Donald Trump called Michael Avenatti a “third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations” after the attorney released an affidavit from a client who claims she witnessed Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh be “present” during “gang rapes” at parties in the early 1980s.

Avenatti’s client, identified as Julie Swetnick, further alleges she was the victim of one of these gang rapes during which Kavanaugh was on hand in 1982, when he was in high school.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Fox News reported that Kavanaugh responded to the latest allegation saying, “This is ridiculous and from ‘The Twilight Zone.’ I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Trump blasted Avenatti on Twitter, writing that he “is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships — a total low-life!

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Swetnick’s accusation follows one by Christine Blasey Ford who claimed Kavanaugh held her down on a bed and groped and tried to take her clothes off during a high school party, which she believes likely occurred in the summer of 1982.

Additionally, another woman, Deborah Ramirez, says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party at Yale University in the early 1980s, according to Fox News.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina shared Trump’s view that the latest allegation presented by Avenatti needs to be viewed with a high level of skepticism.

“I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to — according to the affidavit — 10 parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it,” Graham tweeted.

I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

Avenatt fired back via Twitter. “.@realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @LindseyGrahamSC — Are you three privileged, white men calling my client Julie a liar? How dare you attack a sexual assault victim. She has risked her life to do the right thing. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Your actions are disgraceful.”

.@realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @LindseyGrahamSC – Are you three privileged, white men calling my client Julie a liar? How dare you attack a sexual assault victim. She has risked her life to do the right thing. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Your actions are disgraceful. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

In another tweet, the attorney wrote Trump “pretends he is a tough guy,” but “he is nothing of the kind.”

“That is why the majority of America & the UN laughs at him,” Avenatti added.

Trump pretends he is a tough guy. He is nothing of the kind. He grew up spoiled with a silver spoon in his mouth and a gold toilet under his butt. He was handed everything. That is why the majority of America & the UN laughs at him and calls him a con. But at least Putin is a fan — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

According to Fox News, Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York he is hopeful all the late-breaking controversy and allegations regarding Kavanaugh will be over in a few days and that he will confirmed and become a “Supreme Court justice who will go down as one of our greatest ever.”

Currently, a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is set for Friday, with a vote of the full Senate to follow early next week.

