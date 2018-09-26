SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Blasts Avenatti as ‘Third Rate Lawyer’ After Surfacing with New Allegation

President Donald Trump, left, called Michael Avenatti, right, a "third rate lawyer" and a "low life."WhiteHouse.gov, CNN screen shotsPresident Donald Trump, left, called Michael Avenatti, right, a "third rate lawyer" and a "low life." (WhiteHouse.gov, CNN screen shots)

By Randy DeSoto
at 2:16pm
Print

President Donald Trump called Michael Avenatti a “third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations” after the attorney released an affidavit from a client who claims she witnessed Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh be “present” during “gang rapes” at parties in the early 1980s.

Avenatti’s client, identified as Julie Swetnick, further alleges she was the victim of one of these gang rapes during which Kavanaugh was on hand in 1982, when he was in high school.

Fox News reported that Kavanaugh responded to the latest allegation saying, “This is ridiculous and from ‘The Twilight Zone.’ I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Trump blasted Avenatti on Twitter, writing that he “is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships — a total low-life!

TRENDING: Maryland Police Will Not Investigate 2nd Kavanaugh Allegation Despite Contradictory Reports

Swetnick’s accusation follows one by Christine Blasey Ford who claimed Kavanaugh held her down on a bed and groped and tried to take her clothes off during a high school party, which she believes likely occurred in the summer of 1982.

Do you believe the latest allegations against Kavanaugh are credible?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Additionally, another woman, Deborah Ramirez, says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party at Yale University in the early 1980s, according to Fox News.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina shared Trump’s view that the latest allegation presented by Avenatti needs to be viewed with a high level of skepticism.

“I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to — according to the affidavit — 10 parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it,” Graham tweeted.

Avenatt fired back via Twitter. “.@realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @LindseyGrahamSC — Are you three privileged, white men calling my client Julie a liar? How dare you attack a sexual assault victim. She has risked her life to do the right thing. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Your actions are disgraceful.”

In another tweet, the attorney wrote Trump “pretends he is a tough guy,” but “he is nothing of the kind.”

RELATED: As Nation Focuses on Kavanaugh, Stormy Suit Is Being Shredded by Judge

“That is why the majority of America & the UN laughs at him,” Avenatti added.

According to Fox News, Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York he is hopeful all the late-breaking controversy and allegations regarding Kavanaugh will be over in a few days and that he will confirmed and become a “Supreme Court justice who will go down as one of our greatest ever.”

Currently, a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is set for Friday, with a vote of the full Senate to follow early next week.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey FordResearchgate.net screen shot

Kavanaugh Accuser Makes More Demands for Hearing

Savannah Pointer

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Superme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 35 years ago.CBS News screen shot

Ford Adviser Allegedly Revealed Strategy Would ‘Emerge’ To Take Down Kavanaugh Months Ago

Josh Manning

Brett Kavanaugh/Dianne FeinsteinDrew Angerer / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Do Conservatives Have a Deep Plant Tricking Democrats into Suicidal Kavanaugh Attacks?

Jack Davis

USAASC / YouTube screen shot; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Army Col. Awarded $8.4 Million After Woman’s Sex Assault Allegations Blown Apart

Jack Davis

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.Fox News screen shot

Judge Nap: If Kavanaugh Confirmation Fails, Trump Has One Last Option

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appears on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

Chris Agee

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, on Capitol Hill Nov. 14, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Republican Senator Parrots Democrats’ Demand for Kavanaugh Investigation

Chris Agee

Christine Blasey Ford polygraph testYashir Ali/ Twitter screen shot

Ford’s Lawyers Just Released Her Polygraph Report. The Internet Has Questions.

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.