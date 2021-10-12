Trump Blasts the Biden Administration Over Border Crisis, Calls It a 'Disgusting Wreck'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday blasting the Biden administration for its failures regarding the border crisis, calling the border a “disgusting wreck.”

“Our Border has gone from the safest and most secure in history, by far, to a broken, dirty, and disgusting wreck with thousands of unknown people from unknown countries, including from their now emptied prisons all over the world, unsustainably pouring in,” Trump said.

NEW! President Trump: “Our Border has gone from the safest and most secure in history, by far, to a broken, dirty, & disgusting wreck…No country has ever seen anything like what is happening on the Southern Border…no country is stupid enough to allow such a thing to happen” pic.twitter.com/At6tQzSeQ3 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 12, 2021

Trump referred to the border crisis as unprecedented.

“No country has ever seen anything like what is happening on the Southern Border of the United States—and no country is stupid enough to allow such a thing to happen,” he added.

The former president also spoke out against growing crime, predicting terrorism will be “the next big wave.”

“Crime will go up at levels that the U.S. has never seen before (it is actually already there), and terrorism will be the next big wave to lead the way,” Trump said.

The statement followed news this week from Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin appearing on the network Monday morning to reveal that stockpiles of steel beams remain near the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas.

Melugin said he had been told by a federal official that enough steel was purchased to build more than 100 miles of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo, Texas, but very little of it was used.

“Live with @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino this morning discussing the Biden admin’s decision to cancel the border wall contract. A federal source tells me steel for over 100 miles was purchased for wall in RGV & Laredo, but only about 14 miles were completed before Biden stopped it,” Melugin tweeted.

Live with @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino this morning discussing the Biden admin’s decision to cancel the border wall contract. A federal source tells me steel for over 100 miles was purchased for wall in RGV & Laredo, but only about 14 miles were completed before Biden stopped it. pic.twitter.com/pseT3kUo6A — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

“What does it look like to not build the border wall? Our drone is overhead in Pharr, TX at one location where steel for the border wall has been baking in the sun & going to waste since January,” Melugin said.

“Tens of millions of dollars worth of steel here already paid for,” he added.

NEW: What does it look like to not build the border wall? Our drone is overhead in Pharr, TX at one location where steel for the border wall has been baking in the sun & going to waste since January. Tens of millions of dollars worth of steel here already paid for. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RTdiMTyqAh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

President Joe Biden’s former Border Patrol chief, Rodney Scott, said last week that the administration was paying up to $5 million per day to contractors to not complete former President Donald Trump’s southern border wall.

Scott recounted to Fox News anchor Bret Baier that on his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order halting construction on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Many of those projects today are just still on hold, so we’re paying contractors. For a while, it was almost $5 million a day between [the Department of Defense] and [the Department of Homeland Security] to not build the border wall,” Scott said.

“There are stacks and stacks of border wall panels,” he added, along with “hundreds of miles of fiber optic cabling” and “hundreds of cameras” that are “just sitting. There is no action being taken.”

“That money is just trickling away to those contractors for not doing work each day,” Scott said.

