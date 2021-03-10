Former President Donald Trump said the Biden administration is allowing America to be “destroyed” through its disastrous immigration policies.

“When I was President, our Southern border was in great shape — stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before,” Trump said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud, and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers, and human traffickers,” he said.

Trump said his border wall — a project stopped in its tracks by President Joe Biden upon his taking office Jan. 20 — was successful in limiting the numbers of illegal immigrants entering the United States.

“The wall, despite horrendous Democrat delays, would easily have been finished by now, and is working magnificently,” he said.

TRENDING: Arizona Rancher Issues Major Warning About Situation at Southern Border

“Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!” Trump said.

Trump releases statement on the border situation: pic.twitter.com/5gsdB92xsc — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 9, 2021

The flood of illegal immigrants is so bad that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is shutting down three border checkpoints swamped by the flood of migrants, according to Fox News.

Do you agree with Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (435 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

Trump had rebuked the Biden administration during his speech last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“Illegal immigrants are now being apprehended and released along the entire southern border, just the opposite of what it was two months ago. They weren’t coming because they couldn’t get in, ” Trump said.

“Once they think they can get in, they’re coming, and they are coming at levels that you haven’t even seen yet. By the hundreds of thousands, by the millions they’ll be coming. The Biden administration is now actively expediting the admission of illegal migrants, enabling them to lodge frivolous asylum claims and admitting them by the thousands and thousands and thousands a day,” he said.

After noting his success in limiting illegal immigrants, Trump noted, “It took them the new administration only a few weeks to turn this unprecedented accomplishment into a self-inflicted humanitarian and national security disaster.

“By recklessly eliminating our border security measures, controls, all of the things that we put into place, Joe Biden has triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country the likes of which we have never seen before. They’re coming up by the tens of thousands.”

RELATED: Trump Fires a Warning Shot at GOP Establishment: 'No More Money for RINOS'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday attacked the Biden administration for its reversal of Trump’s policies.

“This crisis is a result of President Biden’s open border policies,” the Republican said, according to KCEN-TV. “It invites illegal immigration and is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas right now that will grow increasingly worse by the day.”

Abbott said drug cartels are making a mockery of the chaos Biden has created.

“While [Border Patrol agents] do babysitting, that provides opportunity for cartels,” the governor said. “Cartels are being enriched because of these policies.”

“The cartels are involved in every single one of these border crossings that we see,” he said. “They are more involved in crossings we do not see. The strategy is to overwhelm Border Patrol agents. … When Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed is when the cartels bring over dangerous people.”

Abbott told Fox News the Biden administration was warned about what would happen.

“It is a self-inflicted wound because going back to what the Border Patrol officers told me themselves, they informed the Biden administration about this all along, and the Biden administration has known exactly what was going to happen if they refuse to continue to implement the policies that were previously in place,” he said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Abbott said as bad as things are, they will soon get worse.

“Remember, this is a low-number month of the year,” he said. “The people coming across the border will increase dramatically. We’re probably on scale to have maybe up to a million people cross our border, the Texas border, this year.

“So this is going to be a turn into a total disaster if the Biden administration does not step up and begin implementing stronger measures.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.