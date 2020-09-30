During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden implied he was smarter than President Donald Trump.

Trump didn’t take kindly to Biden’s words.

In response, the president pointed out the fact that Biden graduated near the bottom of his class in law school.

TRUMP: “There’s nothing smart about you Joe” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ne8nuRLmy4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

“Did you use the word ‘smart’?” Trump asked his political opponent.

“So you said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class.”

“Don’t ever use the word ‘smart’ with me. Don’t ever use that word. Because, you know what, there’s nothing smart about you, Joe.”

Trump was right about Biden graduating near the bottom of his class.

During his time at the Syracuse University College of Law, Joe Biden graduated 76th in a class of 85 students.

Back in May, then-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale shared archived footage of Biden from 1987 describing his educational achievements.

“I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship,” Biden said. “The first year in law school, I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds of my class.”

“And then decided I wanted to stay, went back to law school and, in fact, ended up in the top half of my class.”

Reporters in the video then discredit every one of those claims.

“Biden now concedes he did not graduate in the top half of his law school class, that he does not have three degrees from college and that he was not named outstanding political science student in college,” one reporter said in the video.

“Newsweek says Biden actually went to school on a half-scholarship, ended up near the bottom of his class and won only one degree, not three,” said another, referencing a Newsweek article that panned Biden’s false statements.

During a 1987 interview with The New York Times, Biden admitted that he did not, in fact, graduate in the top half of his class.

”I did not graduate in the top half of my class at law school and my recollection of this was inaccurate,” Biden said, according to The Times.

