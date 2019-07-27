Trump Blasts ‘Brutal Bully’ Elijah Cummings, Calls His Baltimore District ‘More Dangerous’ Than the Border

President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and attacked the conditions of the Maryland district Cummings represents.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” Trump tweeted.

Trump added that Cummings should focus on issues closer to home.

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted.

Trump then said that given the condition of Baltimore, an investigation should be conducted on the results of federal funds poured into the city.

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!” Trump tweeted.

The website AreaVibes, which provides data on communities across the nation, had this to say about Baltimore: “(T)he overall crime rate is 155% higher than the average of crimes committed in Maryland. It is also 153% higher than the national average. When it comes to violent crimes, Baltimore, MD shows a crime rate that is 305% higher than the Maryland average. The crime rate is also 429% higher than the national average. When it comes to property crimes, Baltimore, MD is shown to be 122% higher than the Maryland average and 109% higher than the national average.”

Cummings had attacked acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan earlier this month during a hearing before the House Oversight Committee, CNN reported.

During the hearing, McAleenan said the men and women trying to secure the border and deal with a massive influx of migrants were “doing our level best.”

Cummings then scolded McAleenan. “What does that mean? What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings,” Cummings said.

“I can tell you that I am at a point where I begin to wonder whether there is an empathy deficit,” Cummings said later, drawing a heated response from McAleenan.

“I just wonder why would an agency, if they have a deficiency of empathy, create a Border Search Trauma and Rescue team to try to protect people that are making this dangerous crossing and make over 4,000 rescues a year, on their own time with the collateral duty apply to be emergency medical technicians so they can help people in dangerous conditions,” McAleenan said. “Where’s the deficit of empathy there?”

Cummings has also jabbed Trump, saying there was “no doubt about it” when asked if Trump was a racist, Fox News reported.

Cummings made his comment on the ABC show “This Week” after being asked about tweets Trump sent criticizing several House Democrats telling them that if they did not want to help solve that nation’s problems, they should leave.

