Trump Blasts 'Christianity Today' After Mag Attacks Him in Billy Graham's Name

The left-dominated realms of social and establishment media were all gleefully aflutter on Thursday about an editorial published by Christianity Today which called for the “removal” of President Donald Trump following the successful vote by House Democrats to pass articles of impeachment against him.

The article took the side of the president’s critics and strongly condemned him over the Ukraine controversy and for his past sins and current behavior, and even went so far as to attempt to shame evangelicals who continue to support him.

However, as the president is known to do, he took to Twitter on Friday morning and fired a broadside against the magazine that boiled everything down to one question for his Christian supporters: Were they willing to trade him in exchange for any of the leftist progressives currently seeking to replace him in the White House?

Trump tweeted, “A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather … have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close.”

“You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!” he followed-up, seeming to mistakenly write “ET” instead of “CT” in reference to the magazine.

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The president was not finished calling out the magazine, as he took to social media once again several hours later to more specifically hone in on his point that none of the top Democratic candidates would protect and defend the interests of evangelical Christians to the extent that he has thus far.

“I guess the magazine, ‘Christianity Today,’ is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!” he wrote.

Just moments after that post, Trump noted that the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, who founded the magazine in question, had come to his defense with a lengthy social media post of his own against the article that called for Trump’s removal from office. Graham also revealed that his father had voted for President Trump in 2016.

Trump tweeted, “Thank you to Franklin Graham for stating that his father, the late great Billy Graham, voted for me in the 2016 Election. I know how pleased you are with the work we have all done together!”

Thank you to Franklin Graham for stating that his father, the late great Billy Graham, voted for me in the 2016 Election. I know how pleased you are with the work we have all done together! https://t.co/40RX2KM4Vv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

That tweet linked to an article from Breitbart that reported on Graham’s defense of the president, which focused on Trump’s staunch pro-life stance, his defense of religious liberty here in America and around the globe and his appointment of strong conservative judges to the courts.

In his Facebook post, Graham wrote, “Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

“I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now,” he continued. “My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Graham’s post went on to rail against the CT article, particularly how it had left out the fact that no Republicans had voted to impeach Trump, and proceeded to list several of the president’s accomplishments, such as the strong economy, the defeat of the Islamic State “caliphate,” and the various trade deals.

“The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important — and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count?” he wrote. “The President has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world — and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the President has appointed conservative judges in record number — and Christianity today wants us to ignore that?”

Graham called out the magazine for shifting from its roots to now represent the “elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism,” and concluded, “Is President Trump guilty of sin? Of course he is, as were all past presidents and as each one of us are, including myself. Therefore, let’s pray for the President as he continues to lead the affairs of our nation.”

What both Trump and Graham had to say to counter the Christianity Today article was factual — would any of those on the left, objectively speaking, better serve the interests of evangelical Christians than Trump? The honest answer is no, none of them would, and all would arguably result in life becoming worse for Christians if any of them were to assume office.

