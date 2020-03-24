Trump Blasts Democrats for Blocking Coronavirus Bill, Vows To Stonewall Their 'Ideological Demands'

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats on Tuesday for slipping pieces of the Green New Deal and other unrelated projects into the coronavirus relief package Republicans have been trying to pass in the Senate.

The bill was designed to support American workers and businesses facing tough economic times amid restrictive actions taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Although Republicans have a majority in the Senate, Democrats developed leverage there after five GOP senators went into self-quarantine due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

As a result, a bill that had been sailing along for swift approval suddenly changed course.

“Republicans had a deal until Nancy Pelosi rode into town from her extended vacation,” Trump tweeted. “The Democrats want the Virus to win?

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

“They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree!”

“This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!” he said in another tweet.

Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Republicans had a deal until Nancy Pelosi rode into town from her extended vacation. The Democrats want the Virus to win? They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

“This will never be approved by me, or any other Republican!” the president said, referring to three key Democratic demands cited by National Review.

This will never be approved by me, or any other Republican! https://t.co/jWcGaS2QZC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Warns She's 'Open' To Single-Handedly Delaying Coronavirus Bill 'If Necessary'

Those demands were summarized as new collective bargaining powers for unions, increased fuel emissions standards for airlines and increase solar and wind energy tax credits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also upbraided Democrats for using the national emergency to slip in partisan proposals.

Do you think President Trump should veto the coronavirus relief package if it includes the unrelated items added by the Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (9321 Votes) 2% (195 Votes)

“Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy. Provisions to force employers to give special new treatment to Big Labor. And listen to this — new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me?” McConnell said.

Democrats were also being criticized for using the emergency as a chance to slip in $35 million to renovate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Hey @TheDemocrats, what does the Kennedy Center have to do with COVID-19? Asking for 327 million friends https://t.co/f10iGzdloS — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) March 24, 2020

The House bill also includes $300 million for the National Endowment of the Arts and $300 million for the National Endowment of the Humanities, Fox News reported.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Democrats were doing a disservice to the nation by politicking over the bill instead of passing it.

Surely, in this time of extreme crisis for our country, we ought to be able to pull together and work quickly to respond. Let’s get the job done for the American people. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 23, 2020

“We are in the midst of a crisis in our country, a crisis caused by the coronavirus,” she said. “I cannot believe that the answer to this crisis as we move to address the economic consequences that are so severe for the people of this country — that the answer from our friends on the other side of the aisle is delay, delay, delay. No sense of urgency, no hurry.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.