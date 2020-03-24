SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Blasts Democrats for Blocking Coronavirus Bill, Vows To Stonewall Their 'Ideological Demands'

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 24, 2020 at 7:33am
Print

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats on Tuesday for slipping pieces of the Green New Deal and other unrelated projects into the coronavirus relief package Republicans have been trying to pass in the Senate.

The bill was designed to support American workers and businesses facing tough economic times amid restrictive actions taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Although Republicans have a majority in the Senate, Democrats developed leverage there after five GOP senators went into self-quarantine due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

As a result, a bill that had been sailing along for swift approval suddenly changed course.

“Republicans had a deal until Nancy Pelosi rode into town from her extended vacation,” Trump tweeted. “The Democrats want the Virus to win?

TRENDING: Hospital Worker with Coronavirus Found Dead with Her Small Child by Her Side, Hospital Issues Statement

“They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree!”

“This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!” he said in another tweet.

“This will never be approved by me, or any other Republican!” the president said, referring to three key Democratic demands cited by National Review.

RELATED: Trump Picks Talk Radio Legend Michael Savage for Board Position

Those demands were summarized as new collective bargaining powers for unions, increased fuel emissions standards for airlines and increase solar and wind energy tax credits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also upbraided Democrats for using the national emergency to slip in partisan proposals.

Do you think President Trump should veto the coronavirus relief package if it includes the unrelated items added by the Democrats?

“Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy. Provisions to force employers to give special new treatment to Big Labor. And listen to this — new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me?” McConnell said.

Democrats were also being criticized for using the emergency as a chance to slip in $35 million to renovate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

The House bill also includes $300 million for the National Endowment of the Arts and $300 million for the National Endowment of the Humanities, Fox News reported.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Democrats were doing a disservice to the nation by politicking over the bill instead of passing it.

“We are in the midst of a crisis in our country, a crisis caused by the coronavirus,” she said. “I cannot believe that the answer to this crisis as we move to address the economic consequences that are so severe for the people of this country — that the answer from our friends on the other side of the aisle is delay, delay, delay. No sense of urgency, no hurry.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,000, Total Cases Will Soon Surpass Italy and China
$2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill Passes Senate Unopposed, Pelosi Says House Will Have 'a Good Debate'
Senate Coronavirus Bill Includes Pelosi-Pushed $25 Million for Kennedy Arts Center
Trump Abruptly Stops Using 'Chinese Virus' Term: 'I Decided We Shouldn't Make Any More of a Big Deal Out of It'
Biden Blasts Trump's Coronavirus Response from the Sidelines: 'He Should Stop Talking'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×