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President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Blasts Fox News for Propping Up Dem Guests, Airing Out Their Talking Points Ahead of Midterms

 By Bryan Chai  October 1, 2026 at 5:35am
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The war of words between President Donald Trump and his former favorite cable news channel appears to be getting worse.

The president took to Truth Social to absolutely eviscerate Fox News over its choice of guests lately.

“Why does FoxNews always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” Trump posted. “I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox!”

“They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It’s truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!”

The president appeared to take particular umbrage with three Democratic heavy-hitters appearing on Fox News.

Is Fox News too friendly to far-left Democrats?

Trump’s issues with Schumer and Jeffries are not exactly a huge surprise. There’s not much love lost between these three men.

Tarlov, however, is a regular on the generally pro-Trump Fox News show, “The Five.” However, Tarlov is also the show’s token liberal, often excoriating the Trump administration with incendiary rhetoric.

That all being said, this simmering feud may very well be escalating beyond a war of words.

When the White House opted to ban the press credentials of several progressive networks, Fox News actually stood in solidarity with its peers — and that seems to have incensed the Trump administration.

“Fox is not real news. It is CNN with better lighting, a fake slogan and a flag graphic. Stop watching its dangerous drivel,” White House Senior Counselor Peter Navarro wrote for The Washington Times.

Related:
Fox News Hires Former Top Andrew Cuomo Aide Who Helped Run Major Cover-Up

Navarro wasn’t even close to being done.

“A network that sells itself to conservatives has blacked out a Republican president and put out a press release about it, arm in arm with CNN. Fox is the more dangerous of the two, because it pretends to wear our colors,” Navarro said.

He added, “Fox’s own Trump derangement syndrome is new. Its CEO Suzanne Scott keeps removing the people most willing to honestly cover the MAGA agenda. Lou Dobbs was canceled in February 2021. Tucker Carlson was out in April 2023.”

Another potentially massive sore point in this feud is likely connected to former Fox News host Maria Bartiromo — one of the biggest pro-Trump voices on the network — being unceremoniously fired by the network.

Bartiromo allegedly was feeding the Trump administration inside scoops on the network’s thinking.

(In one final ironic twist, it appears enmity for Fox News may be one of the only areas where Trump and former Fox pundit Tucker Carlson actually agree.)

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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