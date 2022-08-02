Share
Trump Blasts Griner Deal, Condemns Freeing Arms Dealer for 'Spoiled Person' Who Was 'Loaded Up with Drugs'

 By Grant Atkinson  August 2, 2022 at 3:00pm
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has made headlines for weeks now, and the Biden administration ultimately made the decision to offer Russia a convicted arms dealer in exchange for Griner and another American prisoner.

In a recent appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” former President Donald Trump suggested he would not have made such an offer.

According to CNN, the Biden administration offered to give Russia convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and another U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan.

Bout, who has been given a list of nicknames that include “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster,” was one of the most-wanted men in the world before he was arrested in 2008, Reuters reported.

He was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, which he is currently serving. Trump said he is not sure such a criminal should get his freedom because of Griner’s actions.

“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs,” Trump said. “They don’t like drugs, and she got caught.

“And now we’re supposed to get her out … and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess … but we’re supposed to get her out for a absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans, killed many people, and he’s gonna get a free card, and we’re gonna get her.”

Do you agree with Trump?

Trump said Griner made a conscious decision to enter Russia with drugs, which she should have known was a massive risk.

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said. “I assume she admitted it without too much force, because it is what it is.

“And it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s an absolute one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”

Multiple social media users agreed with Trump’s assessment that the U.S. should not release a convicted criminal in exchange for Griner.

“Trump was right,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Britney Griner is spoiled and shouldn’t of went to another country with drugs. Idc what kind it was, she’s spoiled, just as he said. I wonder if she loves America now. Keep criminals in jail.”

“President Trumps take on Brittney Griner is 100% spot on accurate,” another user wrote. “Spoiled and loaded up with drugs.”

A third user agreed that the trade was not a good one for the U.S, but he had an explanation as to why the Biden administration would offer it.

“Midterms coming,” the user wrote. “The powers that be are under the false belief that this ‘swap,’ will get them additional votes. Watch for a swap days prior to the election. Oh, and it is a lousy trade.”

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported Griner appeared in court for another hearing trial. The outlet said no progress in trade negotiations between the United States and Russia was expected before Griner is given a verdict in her case.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
