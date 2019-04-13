SECTIONS
US News
Print

Trump Blasts Ilhan Omar over 9/11 Comments: ‘We Will Never Forget’

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 13, 2019 at 11:09am
Print

President Donald Trump let images of the carnage of September 11, 2001, do the talking for him Friday as he issued a Twitter rebuttal to a comment made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Last month, Omar was the featured speaker at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event in Los Angeles. During her speech, she bemoaned the plight of Muslims in America.

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” she said then, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she said.

Was President Donald Trump right to tweet this video?

TRENDING: Google Labels Pro-Life Film ‘Unplanned’ as ‘Propaganda,’ Quickly Backs Down After Backlash

Trump on Friday tweeted a video that focused upon the portion of the speech in which Omar said “some people did something,” using that segment interlaced with footage from the Word Trade Center attack, from the moment one plane circled one burning tower to hit the other, to the smoke-filled streets below where bystanders fled for safety as police officers and firefighters headed into the wreckage.

The clip then reads, “September 11, 2001, We Remember.”

Trump’s tweet bore only four words. “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

Omar’s comment while talking to CAIR hit America front and center on Thursday, when the New York Post used her words “some people did something” as part of its front page.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.attacked Trump’s response.

RELATED: Exclusive: After SPLC Gives ‘Patriotism Over Socialism’ Rally ‘Racist’ Rating, Event Host Kevin Jackson Fires Back

Others said Omar was the one who was out of line.

In response, Omar tweeted a comment from President George W. Bush in which he called terrorists “the people.”

“’The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!’ President George W. Bush. Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim?” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Ex-Clinton Official Reportedly Leads Efforts in Trying To Remove Kavanaugh from Teaching Gig
Trump Blasts Ilhan Omar over 9/11 Comments: ‘We Will Never Forget’
Exclusive: After SPLC Gives ‘Patriotism Over Socialism’ Rally ‘Racist’ Rating, Event Host Kevin Jackson Fires Back
Student Charged After Spraying Substance at Conservative Speaker Giving Anti-Transgender Speech
Nationwide Poll: Fox News Only Major News Outlet Not Leaning Left
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×