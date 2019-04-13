Trump Blasts Ilhan Omar over 9/11 Comments: ‘We Will Never Forget’

President Donald Trump let images of the carnage of September 11, 2001, do the talking for him Friday as he issued a Twitter rebuttal to a comment made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Last month, Omar was the featured speaker at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event in Los Angeles. During her speech, she bemoaned the plight of Muslims in America.

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” she said then, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she said.

Was President Donald Trump right to tweet this video? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (160 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

TRENDING: Latest Ebola Outbreak Could Be Declared Global Emergency

Trump on Friday tweeted a video that focused upon the portion of the speech in which Omar said “some people did something,” using that segment interlaced with footage from the Word Trade Center attack, from the moment one plane circled one burning tower to hit the other, to the smoke-filled streets below where bystanders fled for safety as police officers and firefighters headed into the wreckage.

The clip then reads, “September 11, 2001, We Remember.”

Trump’s tweet bore only four words. “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Omar’s comment while talking to CAIR hit America front and center on Thursday, when the New York Post used her words “some people did something” as part of its front page.

The most powerful cover we’ve run in my time here: “Here’s your something,” Rep. Omar! pic.twitter.com/jjPDSuyosJ — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) April 11, 2019

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.attacked Trump’s response.

Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.@IlhanMN’s life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out. “First they came…” pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019

RELATED: Exclusive: After SPLC Gives ‘Patriotism Over Socialism’ Rally ‘Racist’ Rating, Event Host Kevin Jackson Fires Back

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the Moe, Larry and Curly of leftism. But since I do want to help keep you informed, here’s the latest. https://t.co/55Pn3P9b0c — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 13, 2019

Others said Omar was the one who was out of line.

Ilhan Omar is a disgrace to this great country. To Vile Anti-Semite @IlhanMN, 9/11 was not just “some people who did something.” You should be ashamed of yourself. You are not worthy of the honor of being in Congress. We will Never Forget. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 13, 2019

In response, Omar tweeted a comment from President George W. Bush in which he called terrorists “the people.”

“The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” President George W. Bush Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim 🤔 https://t.co/XMazssoD49 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2019

“’The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!’ President George W. Bush. Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim?” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.