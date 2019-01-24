Trump Blasts Media for ‘Barely’ Covering ‘Great’ Economy, Low Unemployment

President Donald Trump blasted the media for barely covering the country’s “great” economy and low unemployment in a tweet Thursday morning.

“The economy is doing great. More people working in U.S.A. today than at any time in our HISTORY. Media barely covers! @foxandfriends,” the president wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit a 49-year low under Trump in October, when it fell to 3.7 percent.

It had risen to about 3.9 percent in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But there are also worries that the partial government shutdown that has lasted more than a month could hurt the U.S. economy.

TRENDING: Republican Florida Senator Urges Trump To Use Emergency Powers To End Immigration Crisis

The shutdown could halt the longest month-to-month streak of job growth in U.S. history — 99 straight months of job growth that began under former President Barack Obama.

Trump has continued to tout the country’s economic record under his administration as the shutdown continues.

The president celebrated low unemployment numbers for veterans Jan. 15 on Twitter.

The unemployment rate for all generations of veterans fell to 3.5 percent in 2018, according to a Jan. 4 press release from the Department of Labor.

Do you think the media should talk about the state of the economy more? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

It is the lowest annual average unemployment rate for veterans since 2000.

The shutdown over border wall funding hit day 34 Thursday.

Trump wants more than $5 billion for a southern border wall; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said a border wall would be “immoral.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.