Trump Blasts 'Politically Correct' Fox News, Says It Will 'Die Together' with MSNBC and CNN

President Donald Trump scolded Fox News over the weekend for interviewing former FBI Director James Comey and House intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, both of whom have made their contempt for Trump widely known.

Trump went on the offensive against Fox on Saturday before both were interviewed by Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!” he tweeted.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

Trump had one more thought to share.

“Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?” Trump tweeted, referring to departed Fox News host Shepard Smith.

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Is Fox News drifting to the left? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (1978 Votes) 12% (267 Votes)

Trump, who dubbed CNN “fake news,” has battled the media throughout his term.

In a recent speech, Wallace said both the White House and the media have made mistakes, according to The Guardian.

“I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” Wallace said during a speech at the Newseum, a journalism museum in Washington.

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimise us, and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted. Back in 2017, he tweeted something that said far more about him than it did about us: ‘The fake news media is not my enemy. It is the enemy of the American people.’”

But Wallace said Trump is not alone.

RELATED: Schumer Flip-Flops on Impeachment Witnesses: For Clinton in 1999, No New Witnesses, No New Evidence

“I think many of our colleagues see the president’s attacks, his constant bashing of the media as a rationale, as an excuse to cross the line themselves, to push back, and that is a big mistake,” he said.

“I see it all the time on the front page of major newspapers and the lead of the evening news: fact mixed with opinion, buzzwords like ‘bombshell’ and ‘scandal.’ The animus of the reporter and the editor as plain to see as the headline,” Wallace said.

A Pew Research Center study published Dec. 11 has shown that Republicans believe journalists have very low ethical standards, in contrast to Democrats who feel the opposite.

For example, among Republicans who strongly approve of the president, 85 percent say journalists have low or very low ethical standards, with 40 percent rating the ethics of journalists very low.

Among Democrats who strongly disapprove of Trump, only 31 percent overall rated the ethics of journalists as low or very low, with only 4 percent saying the ethics of journalists are very low.

The survey also showed that only 30 percent of Republicans say journalists act in the public’s best interests, as opposed to 76 percent of Democrats.

Further, 12 percent of Republicans believe the media treats all sides fairly. Democrats rank the media higher, with 37 percent saying all sides of an issue are covered fairly.

The study collected data from 12,256 members of Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel who participated in at least one of seven surveys between February 2018 and July 2019. The margin of error for this study is available here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.