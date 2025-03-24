Trump Blasts 'Purposefully Distorted' Presidential Portrait Hanging in Colorado's Dem-Controlled Capitol

President Donald Trump is furious with Colorado’s “Radical Left Governor” — and it’s all got to do with how the president is being presented in the Centennial State’s Capitol building.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lambaste a portrait of himself that is hanging in Colorado’s State Capitol Building, and he didn’t mince words about how he felt about the visage.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump began.

The portrait, for those curious, looks like this:

Donald Trump reacts to his portrait in Colorado’s state capitol: “I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.” pic.twitter.com/hpzMdRhQoE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2025

Trump wasn’t done ripping into his peculiar portrait compared to others — nor was he done with Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

“The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst,” Trump continued. “She must have lost her talent as she got older.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain.

“In fact, they are actually angry about it!

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down.

“Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

Now, in total fairness to Polis, it does appear that at least some of Trump’s ire is misplaced, with regards to the portrait.

As pointed out by KMGH-TV’s Brandon Richard, the portrait in question appears to have been both paid for and placed by Colorado’s Republicans in 2018.

Gov. Polis had nothing to do with Trump’s portrait, much less how it looks. Before Polis was even elected, the Colorado Senate Republicans raised $10,000 to pay for Trump’s portrait. 2018 story for background: https://t.co/VOGFGDGs6R… #copolitics — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) March 24, 2025

“Gov. Polis had nothing to do with Trump’s portrait, much less how it looks,” Richard posted to X on Monday. “Before Polis was even elected, the Colorado Senate Republicans raised $10,000 to pay for Trump’s portrait.”

That being said, Trump may still be in the right to be annoyed at the circumstances surrounding the portrait in question.

KMGH also reported in 2018 that Colorado Senate Republicans raised the money for this portrait after a prankster put a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin where Trump’s portrait was supposed to be.

