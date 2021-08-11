Former President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats on Wednesday over a $3.5 trillion spending plan that he called an “assault” on the American Dream.

The Senate passed the massive spending resolution overnight on a 50-49 party-line vote.

“Good morning, America! While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America,” Trump said in a statement.

“This legislation is an assault on our Nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream,” he said.

The former president also said, “It destroys our Borders and the rule of law by granting dangerous amnesty that will flood America’s beautiful cities. It will overwhelm our schools, and make our Nation less safe.”

Trump concluded, “It raises taxes like we have never seen, while also making many things you buy everyday more expensive (gas, groceries, and much more). And don’t forget the crazy Green New Deal. America, you are being robbed in the dark of night. It’s time to wake up!”

He was not alone in criticizing the Democrats’ spending plan.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott blasted the proposal on Wednesday, saying the Democrats “continue to mortgage the future of our country.”

“Democrats continue to mortgage the future of our country in pursuit of a radical agenda that will leave us deeper in debt, less free, and more divided,” Scott said in a statement.

“This budget gives more power to the IRS, will lead to the destruction of right-to-work laws and elimination of the gig economy, and finances amnesty for illegal immigrants,” he added. “Taxes will go up, while inflation is already through the roof. After Democrats passed trillions in spending in the last few months alone, American families are now forced to bear the cost of their recklessness.”

Scott shared the statement in a tweet in which he said the Democrats’ spending was “something I can’t get behind.”

Mortgaging the future of our country in pursuit of a radical agenda that will leave us deeper in debt, less free, & more divided is something I can’t get behind. ⬇️Read my statement on my vote against Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax hike & spending bill⬇️https://t.co/k9qTTAw48m — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 11, 2021

The senator’s statement also addressed single mothers and seniors he believes will struggle with expected inflation as a result of the left’s increased spending.

“Single moms — just like the one who raised me — are already wondering how to afford back-to-school supplies for their kids. Faced with skyrocketing prices at the gas pump and grocery store, how are our seniors on fixed incomes supposed to afford basic necessities?” Scott asked.

“We must get back to commonsense, responsible governing — the human cost of liberal tax-and-spend policies is far too high.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the previously passed bipartisan “infrastructure” bill, calling it “a gateway drug to more reckless spending” in the $3.5 trillion plan.

RELEASE: Sen. Cruz: Democrats’ Infrastructure Bill is a Gateway Drug to More Reckless Spending — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 10, 2021

“Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend over a trillion dollars, and then ram through their $3.5 trillion liberal wish list of crushing taxes and radical spending,” Cruz said in a statement.

