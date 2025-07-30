Trump Blasts 'Real Loser' Fox News Host Over Using NYC Mass Shooting to Push Agenda

President Donald Trump declared his particular disdain for Jessica Tarlov of “The Five” on Wednesday, voicing annoyance at the Fox News resident liberal co-host after she voiced support for gun control in reaction to Monday’s shooting in New York City.

Tarlov embarked on an emotionally charged monologue after the massacre, in which four people were killed before the shooter committed suicide on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Avenue.

She commended NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams for their reactions to the incident before offering her take on gun control.

First, she agreed with New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s call for a new ban on so-called assault weapons.

You can’t be tough on crime if you’re weak on guns. We need a national assault weapon ban. Now. pic.twitter.com/7XiDOrepQP — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 29, 2025

Then, Tarlov reiterated that discussion of gun control was warranted.

“How did he get a concealed carry license even in Nevada? How are these things happening? And I don’t think that it hurts the conversation or takes us backward at all to consider how we might prevent one of these things from happening,” Tarlov said of the shooter.

“You will never be able to stop all of the lunatics,” she added.

Do you watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (1668 Votes) No: 35% (890 Votes)

“But if you stopped this one, we’d have four people that were alive today who certainly deserve to, and I don’t see why that it’s a bad thing to do that.”

This is what Jessica Tarlov said before Trump posted that she’s a “real loser” and said he can’t stand her pic.twitter.com/OSUPnqnSQW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2025

The missive came immediately before Trump made his reaction clear on Truth Social.

“I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov of THE FIVE. A real loser!!! DJT,” the commander-in-chief wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.29.25 05:13 PM EST I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov of THE FIVE. A real loser!!! DJT — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 29, 2025

It was not the first time Trump blasted the liberal Fox News commentator.

Last month, he asked why Fox News allows “failed TV personality Jessica Tarlov to ‘soil’ The Five.”

“Her voice, her manner, and above all else, what she says, are a disgrace to television broadcasting,” he said, noting that Tarlov had been discussing his poll numbers in an unfavorable way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.