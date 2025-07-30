Share
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near the Rose Garden after returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near the Rose Garden after returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Blasts 'Real Loser' Fox News Host Over Using NYC Mass Shooting to Push Agenda

 By Michael Austin  July 30, 2025 at 6:30am
President Donald Trump declared his particular disdain for Jessica Tarlov of “The Five” on Wednesday, voicing annoyance at the Fox News resident liberal co-host after she voiced support for gun control in reaction to Monday’s shooting in New York City.

Tarlov embarked on an emotionally charged monologue after the massacre, in which four people were killed before the shooter committed suicide on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Avenue.

She commended NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams for their reactions to the incident before offering her take on gun control.

First, she agreed with New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s call for a new ban on so-called assault weapons.

Then, Tarlov reiterated that discussion of gun control was warranted.

“How did he get a concealed carry license even in Nevada? How are these things happening? And I don’t think that it hurts the conversation or takes us backward at all to consider how we might prevent one of these things from happening,” Tarlov said of the shooter.

“You will never be able to stop all of the lunatics,” she added.

“But if you stopped this one, we’d have four people that were alive today who certainly deserve to, and I don’t see why that it’s a bad thing to do that.”

The missive came immediately before Trump made his reaction clear on Truth Social.

“I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov of THE FIVE. A real loser!!! DJT,” the commander-in-chief wrote.

It was not the first time Trump blasted the liberal Fox News commentator.

Last month, he asked why Fox News allows “failed TV personality Jessica Tarlov to ‘soil’ The Five.”

“Her voice, her manner, and above all else, what she says, are a disgrace to television broadcasting,” he said, noting that Tarlov had been discussing his poll numbers in an unfavorable way.

