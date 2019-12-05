Trump Blasts Schiff as 'Deranged Human Being,' 'Maniac,' and 'Very Sick Man'

Donald Trump and Adam Schiff aren’t the best of friends, and that enmity intensified after the House Intelligence Committee chairman’s recent impersonation of the president.

Trump’s response is generally to up the ante, and he certainly did so during a news conference at the NATO summit near London on Tuesday.

The president unloaded on Schiff, calling him “deranged,” a “maniac” and “a very sick man.”

The remarks came as he was speaking beside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was asked about the possibility the California Democrat might be called during a potential impeachment trial in the Senate to discuss his connections with the whistleblower who kicked this whole saga off.

Trump was asked: “What do you want to learn from [the] Adam Schiff testimony?”

Schiff’s testimony is supposed to ascertain his relationship with the whistleblower, which has been controversial; one of his staffers met with the whistleblower before he filed his complaint.

Trump, though, said he wanted zilch from Schiff.

”I learn nothing from Adam Schiff. I think he’s a maniac,” Trump said.

”What would you — what would you want to learn if he testified?” the reporter continued.

“I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man, and he lies,” Trump said.

“We have a perfectly beautiful, three-to-four-page transcription, and then, in the other case, a two-page transcription of the conversation,” he added.

“But a lot of people didn’t read that. How many people call you — a friend of mine called up — a top person in New York called up, great friend of mine, very successful: ‘Gee, I didn’t like what was said.’ I said, ‘Oh, where did you see it? Did you read it?’ ‘No, I didn’t read it. I heard Adam Schiff give it.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s not what was said.’ And I sent him a copy of what was said. He said, ‘This is like — this is great. This isn’t what he said.”

“This guy is sick. He made up the conversation,” he continued, referring to Schiff.

“He lied. If he didn’t do that in the halls of Congress, he’d be thrown into jail. But he did it in the halls of Congress, and he’s given immunity. This is a sick person. He’s a liar.”

Trump was responding to a clip where Schiff gave a J/K version of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Schiff said it was all a joke, but a lot of what he said didn’t come across as someone who was entirely joking.

“I have a favor I want from you,” Schiff said back in September, according to Fox News.

“And I’m going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it, on this and on that.”

Schiff would later say he thought it was obvious that he was joking.

The Democrat said the intention of the message could clearly be inferred.

“The summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody,” Schiff said.

“The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times.’ My point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words.”

Except it wasn’t, but thanks for trying.

Now, is that “maniac” material? Perhaps not. “Sick?” More or less.

This is only beginning, sadly.

Of course, had the president done what Schiff did in terms of making up a narrative, this would be all over the place. No, Trump wouldn’t be thrown into jail, although Democrats could always dream.

Rest assured, though, we’d be having a moment like this — a moment where Democrats would be wondering whether the president’s words were enough to remove him from office.

